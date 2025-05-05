As usual, Rihanna made waves at the Met Gala — but not for her fashion. On May 5, the star announced that she’s pregnant with her third child before even hitting the event’s red carpet. RiRi’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, is one of the gala’s co-chairs, making it a fitting occasion to reveal that they’re expanding their family.

RiRi teased her baby bump when she arrived to the Carlyle Hotel to get ready for the big night, wearing a gray corduroy sweater and matching midi skirt from Miu Miu. She completed the look with matching knee-high socks and custom wool heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Diggzy, the photographer behind her first pregnancy reveal in 2022, captured photos of RiRi walking New York streets in the rain, clutching an umbrella and showing off her pregnant belly. Mother Nature provided a stunning way for RiRi to announce her and Rocky’s addition to their family.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

Rihanna’s Iconic Pregnancy Reveals

Rihanna and Rocky are parents to two children, 2-year-old son RZA and 1-year-old son Riot, both of whom had equally iconic pregnancy reveals as their future sibling.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in January 2022 by walking the streets of Rocky’s hometown Harlem, with Diggzy capturing now-iconic paparazzi-style photos of the two, featuring RiRi baring her bump in an unbuttoned pink puffer coat.

RiRi revealed that she was expecting her second child just over a year later while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She performed in a red Loewe jumpsuit that subtly showed off her pregnant belly, rubbing it several times before her representatives confirmed the news.

Focus On Sport/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The singer opened up about the possibility of welcoming more children in an April 2024 cover story with Interview, stating she would have “as many as god wants me to have.” She does, however, have a preference when it comes to the sex. “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two,” she said. “I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

More to come...