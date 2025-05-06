Most Met Gala attendees make headlines for one look or — if their stylist worked overtime — two looks, tops. Since the event is the crux of fashion and Hollywood, it takes a truly breathtaking moment from a style icon to set group chats ablaze. Most celebs, however, aren’t Rihanna.

At the 2025 fête, the “Diamond” songstress made headlines for three different outfits. The first was when she debuted her baby bump on the way to primp for the gala; the second, when she walked the carpet a full hour after red carpet-streaming ended; and finally, the third was when she changed into her after-party ensemble, aka her spiciest look of the night.

Rihanna’s Cleavage-Baring Look

Since Rih’s partner, A$AP Rocky, was one of the co-chairs, she headed to his after-party in collaboration with Ray-Ban following the shindig. Naturally, she wore an entirely new ensemble that still fell under the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The Fenty Beauty mogul wore an itty-bitty crop top with a décolletage-forward ruffled plunge accented with a bow. It also featured hem so high that it completely put her baby bump on display. (If there’s one thing a pregnant RiRi will do, it’s flaunt her bump.) Not forgetting the “tailored” element, she threw on a silk blazer.

Aeon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired the look with a satin skirt slung low on her hips. The fitted piece featured a corseted lace-up detail on either side of her legs, lending the piece a skin-baring twist. Even her shoes — a see-through, floral embroidered boot — were laced up.

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her 2 Other Met Gala Looks

Rihanna first made waves on May 5 hours before she even hit the carpet. In fact, she was on her way to The Carlyle hotel to get ready for the gala when she announced her third pregnancy in the most on-brand way possible: a fashion moment.

Diggzy, the same photographer she tapped to announce her first pregnancy via a photo shoot in 2022, snapped pictures of Rih in a chic groutfit. Her bump peeked under a ribbed knit long-sleeved top, which she paired with a matching knee-length skirt from Miu Miu. She completed the look with a fur stole, hat, knee-high socks, and custom wool heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

Later that night, Rih finally made her way to the iconic Met steps wearing a look by Marc Jacobs. The look, which embodied the theme perfectly, included a black cropped jacket, a gray bustier bodysuit that showed off her bump, and a skirt with a sculptural bustle. She completed the look with an oversized hat, a dotted cravat, and two-toned Oxford pumps.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

A triple slay.