Rihanna’s Rumored 2023 Tour May Be Announced After The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna’s first performance in over five years may be setting the stage for an upcoming world tour. The “Work” singer is rumored to be embarking on her first world tour in over seven years, since 2016’s Anti Tour, and she might be announcing tour dates and details shortly after her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12.

Page Six reported on Feb. 7 that three different sources have heard “rumblings” of tour plans, which were being kept very secret. “There has been a lot of talk among people in the know, especially in the last week or two, that Rihanna is gearing up to announce a tour,” an insider said. “It seems to be more than just hearsay at this point.” The outlet may be onto something, as just days earlier, The Sun also reported that a Riri tour was in the works.

Rihanna announced that she would headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in September, immediately causing buzz that a new album would finally follow after nearly seven years of waiting. However, she quelled the speculation that November, telling the Associated Press that the Super Bowl and the release of new music are two separate things that may not intertwine. However, she didn’t say anything about a tour, and wouldn’t it just make sense for tickets to go on sale after she makes her big comeback at the Super Bowl? Here’s everything to know about Riri’s (alleged) 2023 tour.

Rihanna’s Potential 2023 Tour Dates

Michael Campanella/Redferns/Getty Images

Given how Rihanna has yet to confirm a world tour is even happening, dates have naturally not been announced yet. However, The Sun reports that Riri will perform in North America in late 2023 before going international next year. “She has her North American dates ready to announce for 2023 after the Super Bowl and it will be a matter of time before European dates are announced for 2024,” the outlet claimed.

In addition, she will reportedly do mini-residencies at arenas in select major cities, like Harry Styles’ 2022 Love On Tour, rather than play larger stadiums or embark on a more extensive arena trek that visits more cities.

Rihanna’s 2023 Tour Tickets

Marianna Massey/WireImage/Getty Images

Since tour dates have yet to be announced, ticket details are a little ways off — if the tour reports are even true. However, if reports that Rihanna will play arenas in select cities rather than stadiums are accurate, then expect tickets to be an ordeal to get, especially following the Super Bowl. Get those credit cards ready and start praying for a presale code.