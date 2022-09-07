The Rings Of Power Episode 3 May Introduce Two LOTR Legends

Fantasy fans are enjoying a major pop culture moment, thanks in no small part to Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After two episodes, our venture into Middle-earth has been nothing short of riveting, having established the realms of men, dwarves, harfoots, and elves, with a look at a couple of orcs and sea monsters for good measure. As we approach another chapter, the extension of Tolkien’s world is rounding into shape, but with so many characters to keep track of, there’s plenty to remember before diving into Episode 3.

Here is everything you need to know about The Rings of Power Episode 3, from its release date and time to its plot and trailer.

The Rings Of Power Episode 3 Release Date & Time

While fans were lucky enough to be treated to a two-episode premiere, viewers should expect just one episode per week from here on out. And just as the series debuted on a Friday, so too will the remainder of the season. Episode 3 is scheduled to drop at midnight ET on Sept. 9 and will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. Viewers need an Amazon Prime membership to watch new episodes; the subscription costs $14.99 per month.

The Rings Of Power Episode 3 Trailer

Despite what you may have seen floating around on Youtube, there is no full Episode 3 trailer, but there is a 30-second preview available in The Rings of Power “Extras” section on Prime Video. The short teaser features the next part of Galadriel’s journey, new obstacles for the harfoots, and a peek at Arondir fighting his way out of danger.

Amazon Studios

The Rings Of Power Season 1 Episode Schedule

After Episode 3 premieres on Sept. 9, there will be five more episodes left in Season 1. If each remaining episode airs on consecutive Fridays, the full schedule could look like this for the rest of the season:

Episode 4 : Sept. 16

: Sept. 16 Episode 5 : Sept. 23

: Sept. 23 Episode 6 : Sept. 30

: Sept. 30 Episode 7 : Oct. 7

: Oct. 7 Episode 8 (Season 1 finale): Oct. 14

The Rings Of Power Episode 3 Title

As of right now, the title for Episode 3 is currently under wraps, likely because it might contain a big clue or spoiler about what happens next. The title will be revealed with the episode premieres on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 6. In the meantime, here are the titles for all of The Rings Of Power Season 1 episodes so far:

Episode 1 : “A Shadow of the Past”

: “A Shadow of the Past” Episode 2: “Adrift”

Notably, both of those titles begin with the letter “A;” perhaps that may be the case for Episode 3’s title.

The Rings Of Power Episode 3 Runtime

There is no official runtime released for Episode 3, but we can probably use the length of the previous two episodes as our guide. Both Episodes 1 and 2 are 65 minutes and 67 minutes, respectively. So fans can expect Episode 3 to run around an hour or so in length.

The Rings Of Power Episode 3 Plot

Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Heading into Episode 3, perhaps the biggest question on everyone’s mind is who exactly is that tall, bearded, slender, fairly gray fellow who fell from the sky (played by Daniel Weyman). Some theories might have you believe it’s Gandalf, otherwise known as Olorin. Episode 3 might offer up some more clues to who or what the mystery person is and how he might help Nori (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy (Megan Richards), and the other harfoots.

Elsewhere, Elrond (Robert Amayo) is waiting to hear back from Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) and his father, King Durin III (Peter Mullan), to see if the dwarves are willing to help them erect one of the most powerful forces in Middle-earth history. We last saw the king with his son gazing at a luminescent (and potentially familiar) piece of hardware, which seemed fairly reminiscent of the Arkenstone from The Hobbit film series.

Concerning the lands of men, the star-crossed Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Códova) were hot on the trail of some sinister happenings at a far-off village. Arondir stayed to investigate a series of tunnels, only to be captured by some orcs. Meanwhile, Bronwyn will likely be busy leading her people to safety. Still, they might not be safe for long, given that her son Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) currently possesses what appears to be remnants of Sauron’s sword. Lastly, we’ll likely catch up with Galadriel, who is still hunting Sauron after almost being eaten by the worm of the Sundering Seas. She managed to survive with the help of the mysterious Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). Episode 2 ended with the exhausted duo happening upon a massive ship, and from what we know about the show, there’s a good chance they’ve been rescued by some pretty major players in Tolkien lore.

Episode 3 may also introduce Elendil (Lloyd Owen), a great warrior and friend of Elven king Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker); the two allies go on to die at the hands of Sauron, but for now, Elendil is likely captaining the ship currently looming over Galadriel and Halbrand. The other major character who may be on that ship is Isildur (Maxim Baldry), who, as a young man, fled with his father, Elendil, when their island kingdom drowned. Lord of the Rings fans will recognize Isildur as an ally of Elrond, as well as the figure who severed Sauron’s fingers in battle, claiming the ring for himself. He would later prove unable to destroy the ring in Mount Doom, creating a whole new set of problems, but for right now, they’ve only got Galadriel to worry about.