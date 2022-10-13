Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, has been described as the most expensive TV series in history, ever since the studio paid $250 million for the rights back in 2017, per The Hollywood Reporter. And that’s not covering the actual price of producing the show, which reportedly has a five-season commitment.

For viewers, the huge investment ($700 million with production costs, according to Variety) is an exciting sign that future seasons of The Rings of Power will be just as epic in scope as the first, which concludes Oct. 14. But just when will those upcoming seasons start to arrive? Here’s everything we know about The Rings of Power Season 2 so far.

The Rings Of Power Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

“The production team is working on Season 2 now,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, recently told Variety. “We’re going to get that out into the world as soon as we can.” Indeed, filming began near London in early October, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, that doesn’t mean the show is around the corner. Season 1 wrapped filming last August, CNBC reported at the time, and it was still a year before fans got to see the finished product.

“We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high,” Salke told Variety when asked if Season 2 might drop in 2023. “So it’ll take what it takes. But there’s been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We’re moving fast.”

Co-showrunner Patrick McKay also told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s expecting work on the next installment will take “another couple years.” So, it’s safe to assume that you won’t be seeing more Rings of Power until at least late 2024 — or maybe even 2025.

The Rings Of Power Season 2 Plot

In his interview, McKay also seemingly hinted at what’s to come for future episodes of The Rings of Power — and why the show’s taken a slow-burn approach in revealing its central antagonist. “It would be very tempting to make the first season of this show The Sauron Show, very villain-centric,” he explained. “But we wanted that level of evil and complexity of evil to emerge out of a world that you’re invested in — not because evil is threatening it immediately. We wanted you to fall in love again with Middle-earth. We wanted you to understand and relate to the struggles that each of these characters are having before we test them in a way they’ve never been tested before.”

Now that Season 1’s given viewers a chance to do all that, it seems that The Rings of Power Season 2 may kick the evil up a notch.

The Rings Of Power Season 2 Cast

You can expect your Rings of Power faves to return for Season 2. In its Season 2 filming update, The Hollywood Reporter listed Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani as part of the ensemble cast.

The outlet also announced a new character, Círdan, “one of the oldest and wisest of the elves” who is yet to be cast.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on The Rings of Power Season 2 becomes available.