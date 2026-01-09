Dust off your tartan: The Traitors Season 4 has arrived. And this year, the Emmy-winning series is shaking things up for an even more devious game.

One of the exciting changes afoot is that for the first time, a Love Island alum received that coveted Traitor distinction at Alan Cumming’s roundtable. The honor goes to 27-year-old Rob Rausch, who previously competed on the fifth and sixth seasons of Love Island USA. While other Islanders have descended upon the moody Scottish Highlands for a go at the treacherous game, none have served as Traitors on the Peacock series.

But Love Island USA’s influence on pop culture has reached an undeniable tipping point — so it’s only fitting to see that reflected in the castle turret. And it sounds like Rob is up to the task.

“I’m just happy as could be. I honestly think I’ll make a good Traitor,” he said in a confessional, adding that a romantic pitfall might come in handy during the competition. “I’m hard to read — I’ve been told that by every girl I’ve ever dated — and I’m extremely competitive. I like to win.”

As fans wait to see whether victory is in the cards for Rob, here’s everything to know about his job, Instagram, and Love Island history.

His Romantic Record

Rob’s first foray into the world of Love Island was a short-lived stint via Season 5’s Casa Amor. But it’s during his return in Season 6 that he really made waves, forging connections with multiple women — including a love triangle between Leah Kateb and Andrea Carmona.

Ultimately, Love Island didn’t result in a lasting love match for Rob. But he’s looking. As he told Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy after Season 6, “I’m looking for a girlfriend that I would marry. Like, I’m dating to marry at this point. And that’s why I’m not wasting anyone’s time ... If at any point I don’t see that future progressing to that, I’m gonna get out.”

Rob’s IG Shows Post-Island Life

Before Love Island, Rob worked as a snake wrangler, and his Instagram shows that he’s still quite passionate about animal encounters in addition to his work as an influencer (see: his collaboration with MeUndies).

Rob has also ventured into film, making a small cameo in Madelaine Petsch’s rom-com Maintenance Required. He also runs a clothing company called Creek Rat with his sister, Lily, based in their home state of Alabama.