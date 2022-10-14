Harry Potter Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Dies At 72

Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane has died at 72, his agent confirmed to BBC. “He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world,” Belinda Wright told the outlet.

Coltrane portrayed gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films, from 2001 to 2011. He recently reflected on the beloved role for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, Return to Hogwarts. “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,” Coltrane said during the 2021 program. “So you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid well. Yes.”

After the news broke, the official Wizarding World social account paid tribute to Coltrane. “We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films,” the franchise wrote. “He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.”

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, looked back on Coltrane’s advice for him at the start of the Harry Potter days. “I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun,” he wrote in a tweet. “And I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said ‘Enjoy it, you’ll be great’. Thank you for that x.”

Rohan Gotobed, who played young Sirius Black, shared his own fond memory from production. “First met Robbie Coltrane in hair & makeup and was crazily starstruck (Hagrid!!!) Saw him filming months later - he remembered my name and was delighted to stop and chat.”

Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil, simply wrote that the news was “so so sad,” and sent “hugs to all our Potter family tonight.”

