Robert Pattinson Responds To Jennifer Lawrence’s Story About Feeding Him Trash

Die My Love may tread some chilling territory — but while promoting their new film, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson have managed to bring the levity with stories about naked dancing and, most recently, a (literally) trashy dining experience.

Leftovers To The Extreme

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lawrence recalled hosting her girlfriends for a December double feature of Little Women adaptations when Pattinson stopped by after filming in the area.

Explaining that Pattinson “wants to gossip” and is just “one of the girls,” Lawrence was happy to have him join the party — but was short on provisions for the unexpected guest. While he was in the bathroom, she said, she began “pulling food out of my garbage can” to feed Pattinson.

“We’re all just watching him eat this trash,” Lawrence recalled. “And then when he was finished, he was like, ‘I’m still hungry, is there more?’ And I’m like, ‘Well there is, but it’s in the garbage.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t mind.’ And he just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating it.”

Weeks later, at the New York premiere of Die My Love, Pattinson offered his side of the story — and no, he’s not bothered. “I mean, I just thought it was delicious,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 1. “She must have a really nice trash.”

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keeping Fans Fed

If you’ve been keeping up with these stars since their Twilight and Hunger Games days, you know they have a penchant for surprising interview moments. Pattinson, for his part, has admitted to fibbing some of his more out-there declarations — like the time he claimed on Today that he once saw a clown die in a circus explosion. Reflecting on the tall tale in a 2024 New York Times interview, he remarked: “There was absolutely no hesitation at all [in my voice]. I’m like, ‘What on earth? Are you possessed?’”

Lawrence recently reckoned with her past press, too, telling The New Yorker that she found her old interviews “hyper” and “embarrassing.” While she was being “genuine,” she explained, she also used her humorous and confessional interview style to cope with her uneasiness in the spotlight. “And so it was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’” she said.

The Oscar-winner also discussed the promotional side of showbiz in an interview with The New York Times. “Doing interviews is really scary. I’m very blessed, I’m very lucky, I’m very grateful. But it’s terrifying,” she said. “You finish an interview or you’re gearing up to release a film and you’re putting yourself out there to be picked apart.”