Jennifer Lawrence Discusses Dancing Naked With Robert Pattinson For Their New Film

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t one to shy away from nerve-wracking moments: from her fall up the Oscars stairs to her much-memed reaction to spicy wings on Hot Ones. Now, the Oscar winner is recalling yet another event that had her sweating — this time while filming her new movie, Die My Love.

An Awkward Day At Work

Lawrence and Robert Pattinson play new parents in the film, whose chilling trailer teases the story of a couple in crisis after welcoming a baby. During an Oct. 17 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lawrence opened up about some of the preparation that went into the job — including director Lynne Ramsay asking the pair to do interpretive dance lessons.

“We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn’t really know each other, so it was totally humiliating, she said (via The London Standard). As if simply dancing weren’t awkward enough, she continued: “Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!”

Sensing her fellow guests’ confusion, Lawrence asked: “Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked.”

Laid Bare

Lawrence gave more context to the film — and that revealing first day on set — in May, while promoting the film at a Cannes press conference. The Hunger Games alum said that Ramsay showed the stars a scene from the 1968 movie If, in which the characters were “attacking each other like tigers,” per IndieWire.

The filmmaker then asked if the pair could do a naked spin on the animalistic scene. “We were like, ‘Oh, OK,’” Lawrence recalled.

It’s not the first time the actor has been open about her game approach to nudity in film, when the script calls for it. In 2023, she told Variety about appearing fully naked in No Hard Feelings. “Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’” she said. “I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

Of course, Die My Love (out Nov. 7) promises a much darker ride than the 2023 comedy. But for Lawrence, making the film was a different story. “I’m not really an actor who brings my work home,” she said at Cannes. “Part of what she’s going through is the hormonal imbalance that comes from postpartum. She’s also having an identity crisis. Who am I as a mother? Who am I as a wife? Who am I as a sexual person to my husband? Who am I as a creative? She’s plagued with this feeling that she’s disappearing.”

Lawrence, on the other hand, was actually pregnant while filming — and in a much lighter headspace. “I had great hormones! I was feeling great, which is the only way I would be able to dip into this emotion,” she said.