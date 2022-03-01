TikTok Has Turned Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” Into A Feminist Anthem

There have long been problems surrounding the language and overall tone used in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines. The controversy became a talking point once more in 2021, when model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who got her big break as one of the women in the song’s music video, made allegations that Thicke groped her during filming.

The song’s repeated hook “I know you want it” has sparked discussions around consent. Now, Toronto-based TikTok star Devon Cole has rewritten the lyrics from a woman’s perspective. She’s replaced the hook with “If I don't want it, then I don't want it.” Simple, yet effective.

Speaking to MailOnline about the positive reaction to her version of the song, Cole said: “It was amazing to see survivors of sexual assault share their stories in the comments. The fact that this rewrite resonated with so many people is an indication, I hope, that culture is shifting towards seeing sexual consent as a fundamental human right. Obviously, we have a long way to go, but I think it’s a win, for sure.”

You can read Devon Cole’s lyrics for yourself, below:

Since you can't hear what I'm trying say/ Goes in one ear, out the other way/ Say you could go right now/ But I'm not so inclined/ And you ain't changing my mind/

Ok now here we go/ You're flagging down the waiter/ Just cuz you paid for dinner/ Don't mean I owe you a favour/ Won't have another round/ Could probably do without/ Oh did I let you down?/ You're acting foolish

Haven't you heard?/ If I don't want it/ Then I don't want it/ And I don't want it/ My body's not something that you earn/ And I got boundaries/ You'd know that about me/ If you had asked me

Just cause I dress flashy/ Don't me you can grab me/ Now you're tryna blast me/ Time someone put you in your place/ Don't owe you nothin'/ Remember one thing/ It ain't seduction/ If it's not a discussion

There ain't no blurred lines/ If I don't want it/ Then I don't want it/ And I won't want it/ Won't be persuaded you should relearn/ That I got boundaries/ You'd know that about me/ If you had asked me.