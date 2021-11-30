Bachelorette Contestant Rodney’s Mom Is His “Wonder Woman”

Meeting the family is a huge step in any relationship — Bachelor franchise included. During the Nov. 30 episode of The Bachelorette, lead Michelle Young will be meeting her suitors’ families in a slightly tweaked version of Hometowns. Instead of her visiting their childhood cities, they’ll be bringing a taste of home to her in Minnesota — parents included.

Michelle has spoken about being close to her family, so it’s likely she’ll put a lot of weight on what she discovers during tonight’s episode. Fortunately, she probably won’t be disappointed with contestant Rodney Mathews and his relationship with his mom, Carrie.

The former student-athlete hailing from Rancho Cucamonga, California, seems to be very tight with his mom Carrie and younger brother Royal. (Rodney’s alma matter Citrus College names Tyree Myers as his father, and it’s unclear how much he is in Rodney’s life or if he’ll appear on the show.) In one Instagram post, Rodney wrote that his family is his “motivation every single day.” His bio even reads, “Faith, Family, Football,” and it’s an accurate description of the scant 72 photos he’s shared so far. In between sports throwbacks and group pictures with friends are especially touching tributes to his mom, whom he calls “Wonder Woman.”

Rodney often points out Carrie’s sacrifices while raising two boys on her own, including working three jobs. In a 2013 birthday greeting, he echoed the sentiment in the caption, “HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO THE MOST AMAZING WOMAN IN THE WORLD!! She was my mom and dad growing up and she's my Wonder Woman. I thank God everyday for blessing me with this angel. I love you moms!”

It seems like Carrie’s mission isn’t just to care for her own two children, but other kids as well. In 2016, Carrie founded The Heart Matters Foster Family Agency that services youth in Riverside and San Bernandino Counties. On the site, the organization’s mission statement includes providing youth “with safe homes, healing and healthy environments and encouraging youth empowerment.” According to annual reports, the organization has been placing more than a hundred kids in foster homes per year. The company also fundraises for necessities like back-to-school supplies, runs toy drives, and organizes outings like Lakers games and community events.

There’s not much to be gleaned about her personal life since she primarily uses her non-profit’s shared Instagram account to respond to Rodney’s social media posts. From time to time, though, Carrie, who serves as the organization’s CEO and Executive Director, gets lauded on the platform and thanked for being a fearless leader. A few weeks ago, she was recognized as Social Entrepreneur of the Year during the 2021 Spirit of Entrepreneur Awards. Her date was her son Rodney, of course.

As to what Carrie has to say to Michelle, fans will find out soon enough.