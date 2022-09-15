Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About Roger Federer’s Retirement From Tennis

Undoubtedly, Roger Federer will go down in history as one of tennis’ greats. From his first ever Wimbledon victory as a plucky underdog back in 2003, to his tensely entertaining face-offs with his fiercest rival (and best off-court friend) Rafael Nadal, the Swiss player has played some of the most memorable matches in the sport, and holds a staggering 20 Grand Slam titles. Though the time eventually comes for all players to hang up their rackets, fans were still understandably shocked at the news that Federer — a much-loved fixture in the sport for two decades — is finally retiring, in the same month as Serena Williams, no less.

“Today, I want to share some news with all of you. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer said in an audio note posted on social media. “I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacity and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career”. The tennis star also confirmed that The Laver Cup in London next week (Sept. 23-25) will be his final professional event.

Fans and old rivals alike have been reacting to the news en masse. A tongue-in-cheek Andy Roddick threatened to get training for Wimbledon again — the U.S. former pro never managed to bag a trophy there, losing to Federer in all four of his finals. Meanwhile, fans revisited the time Federer kept his promise to play against one of his youngest fans. One devastated fan wrote: “Was an honour watching one of the greatest ever. The game won’t be the same without Fed.” Read more of Twitter’s reactions, below.