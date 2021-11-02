Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo? Apparently competing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. A 32-year-old from New York City, Romeo Alexander is one of the dozens of men currently vying for Michelle’s final rose. Only two episodes into the season, he’s yet to get a significant amount of screen time, but he’s been able to show off a bit of his intellect and make an impression on viewers. Here’s everything else to know about him.

Romeo Is Highly Educated

Though he hasn’t mentioned it as many times as Bennett Jordan from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, Romeo went to Harvard. He received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the school as well as a PhD in atmospheric science and mathematics from New York University.

Romeo got a chance to demonstrate his superior math skills during the season’s first group date, which took place in an elementary school classroom. The men were tasked with coming up with an answer for how many times it’s acceptable to tell Michelle she’s beautiful in one day. Most of them just answered with an infinity symbol, but Romeo attempted to do some multiplication to quantify the amount of seconds in a day.

Romeo Is A Mathematician

A native New Yorker, Romeo has worked at some of the city’s most prestigious institutions over the course of the last decade. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was a research assistant at both NYU and City College of New York. He later worked as an analyst for Morgan Stanley bank and as a quantitative developer at SESCO enterprises in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Currently, he’s employed as a data scientist at Ramp, which bills itself as the world’s first automated finance platform.

Romeo’s Instagram Shows He Has A Fun Side, Too

Romeo is a lot more than just a brain. His Instagram shows off his more casual side, including photos of him dressed up in glittery Halloween costumes, enjoying neon art installations, and celebrating his parents’ relationship.

Romeo Wants A Multi-Faceted Woman

Though Romeo’s Bachelorette bio says that math has “always come easy” to him, the one equation he hasn’t been able to solve is “Romeo + X = True Love.” The missing variable he’s looking for is an adventurous, smart, active, and motivated woman who’s down to explore New York’s many museums by day and dance salsa with him at night. He also loves someone with a sense of curiosity and describes himself as a passionate man who falls in love quickly. Whether or not Michelle ends up being the Juliet to his Romeo, one can only hope that their journey ends with significantly less tragedy.