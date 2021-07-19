Meet Michelle Young’s 35 Potential Bachelorette Contestants

Former Bachelor contestant Michelle Young impressed both the Bachelor Nation and first Black Bachelor Matt James in Season 25 of the reality series. Fans will never forget James’ heartbreaking goodbye to Young during their final date and his tearful explanation for their breakup. And although she didn’t end up stealing Matt James’ heart, the fifth-grade teacher’s awe-inspiring time on The Bachelor helped earn her own title as a Bachelorette.

Young may have given herself closure after her devastating split from James, but her time in the Bachelor franchise continues to heat up. The latest installment of The Bachelorette is officially set to premiere on Oct. 19 on ABC, and while Reality Steve noted on July 13 that production on Season 18 could begin any day now, he added that the guys “haven’t left yet for Palm Springs and neither has Michelle.” But to the surprise of Bachelor Nation, ABC revealed the identities of 35 men who could potentially appear as contestants on Michelle’s season on July 26.

As previously reported, filming for Season 18 of The Bachelorette will occur in July and August after Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres in August. Young’s teaching schedule is the reason production is happening during the summer — she didn’t want to abandon her students in order to film The Bachelorette. Some of the show’s taping is reported to happen in Palm Springs, but Reality Steve tweeted that production for The Bachelorette will seemingly move in August to the Semple Mansion in Minneapolis. Steve claimed on his website that Young and her suitors would stay at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis.

Reality Steve tweeted that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams have allegedly been tapped to co-host, but neither has confirmed since the claim was posted on July 11. Bristowe and Adams took over Chris Harrison’s hosting duties for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Harrison made the decision to vacate the role after he received backlash for defending Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist comments in a February interview.

Viewers may be in for another treat as hometown dates are rumored to be re-introduced into the Bachelorette fold. According to Reality Steve, he’s been “told they plan on bringing back regular hometown dates this season, so they will be traveling to the guys’ hometowns.”

When it comes to Young’s turn as the Bachelorette, anything could happen. The dynamic “Minnesota girl at heart” has already captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation and it’s anyone’s guess which lucky guy will do the same with Young. Check out everything we know about the full list of potential Season 18 contestants below.

Born and raised in Forest, Virginia, Alec is 29 years old and currently lives in Charleston, South Carolina. Per his Instagram, Alec graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 2014 with a degree in Civil Engineering and currently works at Palmetto Railways.

Brandon J. is 26 years old, and he’s originally from Portland, Oregon.

Raised in Sulphur, Louisiana, 25-year-old Brandon K.’s Instagram profile is private, but it reveals that he graduated from Louisiana State University. Per his LinkedIn profile, he earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University in 2019 and currently works as an Associate Brand Manager for SkinnyPop at Amplify Snack Brands in Austin, Texas.

Brett is 29 years old, and though he’s originally from Houston, Texas, his Instagram reveals that he currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Per his LinkedIn page, Brett is the founder of Thrive Theory Life Coaching, a licensed real estate agent, and he works as a Recruiting Coordinator for Facebook.

According to his private Instagram profile, Michelle’s potential suitor Bryan is a 30-year-old NFL veteran who most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs. Originally from Houlton, Wisconsin, he graduated from South Dakota State University and was an MBA candidate at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Originally from Parkland, Florida, 36-year-old potential contestant Casey’s website (which is linked in his private Instagram bio) describes him as a “Miami-based producer and songwriter” who releases music under the name “CaseyDilla.” His website also reveals that he earned his Masters in Fine Arts degree in Miami “and never left,” noting that he plays guitar, piano, and writes lyrics.

Raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, 27-year-old Christopher G. currently works as a Territory Manager at TireLink Canada per his LinkedIn page.

Chris S. is 25 years old, and per his private Instagram page, he was “born and raised” in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Per 28-year-old Clayton’s Instagram bio, the Eureka, Montana, native is a “former freestyle rapper and washed-up athlete now trying his luck in orthopedic sales.” According to LinkedIn, he earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and is currently working towards his Master of Business Administration degree in Health Care Administration from Southeast Missouri State University. He works as a Sales Representative at Stryker.

Daniel is 26 years old, and he’s originally from Austin, Texas.

Edward is 27 years old, and he’s originally from Brownsville, Texas.

While his Instagram page is private, Reality Steve posted alleged screenshots of his posts and revealed that the Bridgewater, New Jersey, native currently lives in New York. The Bachelor franchise blogger also noted that the 25-year-old potential contestant graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 2018 and currently “works in the private equity world.”

According to his Instagram page, 33-year-old possible Bachelorette competitor Garrett is an “adventuring, outdoorsy entrepreneur” who works as the CEO of tech equipment company Dark Energy.

Jack is 30 years old, and he’s originally from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tacoma, Washington, native Jamie’s Instagram page reveals that the 32-year-old is the founder and CEO of SanctuAire, aka an “indoor air optimization system that mimics nature’s purification process,” which launched earlier this year.

Joe is 28 years old, and he’s originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Per Reality Steve, he attended and played basketball at University of Minnesota just like Bachelorette Michelle — and he noted that the two are already rumored to know each other.

Raised in Prescott, Arizona, potential contestant Joel’s Instagram page reveals that the 31-year-old holds a Master of Business Administration degree as a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Per his Instagram page, 26-year-old Jomarri grew up in Portland, Oregon, and currently works as a personal trainer at Crunch Fitness in Figarden, California.

Leroy is 27 years old, and the Durham, North Carolina native’s private Instagram profile reveals that he’s studied at both the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and The University of Texas at Dallas. Reality Steve claims he’s currently attending the latter as a graduate Biomedical Engineering student.

LT is 38 years old, and he’s originally from Bellevue, Washington.

Martin is 28 years old, and he’s originally from Cordoba, Argentina.

Michael is 30 years old, and he’s originally from Omaha, Nebraska.

According to his LinkedIn profile, 36-year-old Mollique earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, School Health, and Exercise Science in 2008 before receiving his Master of Education degree in Student Personnel Administration in Higher Education from Springfield College in 2010. The Jameshill, Jamaica native has also played basketball for the San Diego Guardians (per his Instagram) and currently works as the Assistant Director of Operations at Associated Students at San Diego State University.

Originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, 27-year-old Nayte’s Instagram bio claims he currently resides in Austin, Texas — and that he “bought half” of his 10.6 thousand followers when he was 17 years old. The account also reveals that he graduated from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and a minor in Africana Studies.

Raised in Woodland Park, New Jersey, possible contestant Olumide’s LinkedIn profile reveals that he earned both his Bachelor’s and Master of Public Administration degree in Public and Non Profit Administration from Rutger’s University and currently works as a Field System Analyst at OTG Management. According to the 28-year-old’s Instagram page, he’s also a model and certified personal trainer whose work has been featured on Fox’s Ultimate Tag and Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Potential contestant Pardeep is a 30-year-old Brooklyn, New York, native whose private Instagram page’s bio reveals him as a neuroscientist and host of a podcast called Deep Thoughts. Per his LinkedIn profile, Pardeep currently works as an Associate Research Scientist at Astellas Pharma US.

Originally from Bellmore, New York, 26-year-old possible Bachelorette contestant Peter owns and operates his own pizza shop called Peter’s Pizzeria in Port Saint Joe, Florida, per his Instagram profile.

30-year-old PJ’s Instagram account is private, but it still reveals a lot about the Austin, Texas, native. A lot of his time is seemingly devoted to The Bakari Foundation, which offers assistance to families in mourning to honor the tragic 2017 murder of his brother, Bakari. Per the foundation’s website, PJ works as a City of Houston Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician and earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a minor in Kinesiology from Lamar University.

Originally from Munroe Falls, Ohio, 32-year-old Rick currently resides in Los Angeles, California, per his Instagram account.

Rodney was raised in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and according to his private Instagram account, he values “faith, family, [and] football” and attended California State University in Fresno, where he played for the Bulldogs. Per his LinkedIn profile, he currently works as an Outside Sales Representative at Cintas in Los Angeles.

Romeo is 32 years old, and he’s originally from New York, New York.

According to Ryan’s Instagram page, the 30-year-old Sanger, California, native currently resides in San Jose, though he travels a lot. He owns and operates an “environmental consulting company” called Fox Onsite Solutions, coaches events for the Special Olympics, and has previously competed in local “Bachelor Live on Stage” competitions.

Spencer is 25 years old, and he was born, raised, and currently resides in Cleveland, Ohio with his 3-year-old son Braylen, per his Instagram profile.

Per his Instagram account, 26-year-old Rocklin, California native Trevor is a former minor league baseball player for the San Francisco Giants who currently works as a hitting instructor at ProForm Baseball in Roseville, California.

Will is 29 years old, and he’s originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.