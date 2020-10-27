Bennett From The Bachelorette Was Made For Bachelor In Paradise

When Bennett arrived on The Bachelorette in a Rolls-Royce with a luxe scarf and no shame about dropping his Harvard education into conversation, Bachelor Nation was ready for him to go home immediately. But by Week 2, fans had done a full 180, and now they want to see Bennett on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

It all started after a group date. Following a very awkward silence, Bennett stepped up as the first guy to pull Clare for a chat. They talked for a bit, but she was so upset that no one else tried to "steal her for a minute" that she went back to confront the other men. To Twitter's dismay, this left Bennett all alone. "Has anyone checked on Bennett?" one viewer tweeted. "Actually feel really bad for Bennett," another wrote.

As the episode went on, fans warmed up to Bennett even more. By the time he invited Eazy over to "Chateau Bennett" (aka his hotel room) to chill by the hot tub in sheet masks, viewers had completely changed their tune. "Very excited to see how well Bennett can maintain his skincare regime in Paradise," a fan tweeted. Another added: "That last clip was Bennett’s audition for Paradise and it couldn’t have gone better."

Unfortunately, it's going to be a while before the New Yorker can venture to Mexico, because well, there's still a pandemic going on. The 2020 season of Paradise was canceled amid coronavirus concerns, and Bachelor host Christ Harrison told StyleCaster that they're working on solidifying Matt James' season of The Bachelor before BiP. "That will put us back on schedule and hopefully, knock on wood, next summer, things will open," he said. "We’ll have the vaccine and we can get back to our regular calendar.”

Until then, we'll just have to dream about Bennett sauntering down the beach in a European speedo.