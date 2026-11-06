From ball gowns and secret corners of sprawling palaces to the ever-present tension between duty and passion, there’s a lot to love about royal romance. So if you’re already swooning over Hulu’s The Remarried Empress, you’re not alone.

Based on a hit webtoon, the new Korean series follows the titular Navier as she makes an unexpected decision in the wake of her husband’s betrayal: She finds a new love of her own, with the shapeshifting Prince Heinrey. Their journey takes place against an opulent backdrop that might have you yearning for more royal romance. And there’s plenty to choose from — including no shortage of steamier novels.

Here are five spicy royal romance books to read if you like The Remarried Empress. Some are historical, some modern, some infused with romantasy — but all deliver major princely pining.

Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn & Shonda Rhimes

This Bridgerton prequel follows the titular queen as a young bride in an arranged marriage with King George III. But what starts as a politically motivated match — like, they clinically schedule their heir-making plans on even days — soon becomes one of the Bridgerton universe’s most passionate love stories.

The Princess Trap by Talia Hibbert

Looking for something delectably modern? Cherry’s fling with a handsome stranger turns out to be a fling with Prince Ruben of Helgmøre. When they’re snapped by paparazzi, they begin a fake engagement that brings about very real romantic tension.

How To Catch A Queen by Alyssa Cole

Shanti grew up adoring real-life queens. When she becomes one herself by marrying King Sanyu of Njaza, it isn’t quite the royal bliss she hoped for. But in time, Shanti’s new husband comes to value her insights, and together, they cultivate more than a strategic partnership.

Scarred by Emily McIntire

In this viral Hamlet-inspired tale, Lady Sara Beatreaux enters an engagement with Crown Prince Michael with vengeance on her mind. But her secret plans take a turn when she develops a forbidden connection with Michael’s brother, Tristan — the so-called Scarred Prince.

Trial of the Sun Queen by Nisha J. Tuli

After more than a decade of cruel imprisonment under the Aurora King, Lor competes for the Sun King’s hand in marriage — and her own freedom — alongside a cohort of hopeful queens in this start to a thrilling romantasy saga.