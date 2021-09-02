Drag Race All Stars 6 Queens Pick Who Should Return For All Stars 7

Scarlet Envy: “Laganja Estranja”

“I kind of thought Laganja would be on our season,” Scarlet Envy tells Bustle, picking Laganja as her dream returnee for All Stars 7. “Let’s have more gorgeous trans women, whether it’s their first time or second time or third time.” Laganja, of course, showed up on AS6 as a lip-sync assassin, delivering one of the best lip-syncs in Drag Race herstory.