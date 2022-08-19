A new group of nine stars is tucked, plucked, and ready to lip sync for their lives in RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2. The VH1 reality show’s second outing adopts a new format similar to The Masked Singer, keeping the celebrities’ identities secret until a new queen is eliminated each week. “We are keeping our contestant's identities a secret so you can stay laser-focused on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent,” RuPaul explained in the Aug. 12 premiere.

The nine secret celebrities have undergone a “wig to heel transformation,” performing in a lip sync extravaganza in each episode. After each round, the bottom two contestants must lip sync for their lives in front of judges Michele Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and, of course, Mama Ru. The last queen standing will win $100,000 for a charity of their choosing, along with the title of “America's Next Celeb Drag Superstar.”

Assisting the celebs in their journeys are “Queen Supreme Mentors,” Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Monét X Change. There will also be several “extra special guest stars” from the Drag Race family — including Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Violet Chachki — appearing throughout Season 2.

As the competition plays out, here are all the stars that Celeb Drag Race has revealed so far — plus the best fan guesses and theories about the queens yet to be unmasked.

“Fabulosity” — Loretta DeVine

VH1/WORLD OF WONDER

The first celebrity to be eliminated, Fabulosity, revealed herself as Emmy winner Loretta DeVine. “I’ve had a very interesting career. I never thought I’d be in a drag competition, but I’m at an age now where I want to do whatever the hell I want!” she said of the “exciting and new” experience before performing a rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine” and promising to “shock the hell out of everybody.” After landing in the bottom two and coming up short with her lip sync to Bananarama’s “Venus,” Fabulosity had to sashay away from the competition.

“Poppy Love”

VH1/WORLD OF WONDER

Among the clues about Poppy Love’s celebrity identity is that he’s a “straight man” who lives to be on stage, aka his “happy place.” He added, “I’m doing this because I'm a huge advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. I’m really in touch with my masculine side and my feminine side. I’d love this opportunity to really go all in.” After a performance of “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette, Poppy Love was named Week 1’s winner. On Twitter, fans seemed convinced that Poppy Love is Backstreet Boy AJ McLean because of his “distinctive” voice and matching tattoos.

“Chakra 7”

VH1/WORLD OF WONDER

“People have always known who I am. I can’t hide, so assuming a new identity is really exciting for me,” the mystery star hinted during the premiere, explaining that she’s been performing since she was “a little girl.” Also claiming that she’s been watching Drag Race “forever” and “grew up listening to RuPaul’s songs,” Chakra 7 first lip-synced to Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman.” After the performance, several fans believe she is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Tatyana Ali.

“Donna Bellissima”

VH1/WORLD OF WONDER

This yet-to-be-revealed star, who first performed Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass,” has been in show business for 20 years and wanted to try something different. “I’ve grappled with femininity as an issue a lot. Now I want to be able to get up there and celebrate all that,” he said, adding that he once “remained in the closet” but is “done with all that” now. So far, most Twitter users seem to think that Donna Bellissima is Daniel Franzese, aka Damian from Mean Girls.

“Milli Von Sunshine”

VH1/WORLD OF WONDER

Before her debut lip sync to Ava Max’s “Sweet But Psycho,” Milli Von Sunshine noted that her background is in entertaining and performing. “Drag is just this other art form and this other identity that you step into,” she said, calling her participation a “new discovery” that she hopes will bring “some happy, positive energy into this world.” After Episode 1, viewers embraced the theory that Milli is Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz.

“Jackie Would”

VH1/WORLD OF WONDER

One of the more difficult celebs to guess, Jackie Would, who performed “Juice” by Lizzo, described his drag persona as mixing “a little bit of class and a lot of sass.” Further explaining that he’s “super passionate” about what he does, he hinted, “Professionally, I'm an expert in my field.” Though many have guessed that Jackie might be someone from Queer Eye, including Tan France, the more predominant theory is that she is Carson’s former co-star, interior designer Thom Filicia.

“Electra Owl”

VH1/WORLD OF WONDER

“I’m an entertainer; I’ve done it for many, many years but to perform in drag? That’s completely daunting,” Electra said before her premiere rendition of Pink’s “Raise Your Glass.” Also, one of the more perplexing celebrities, guesses on Twitter ranged from Julie Bowen to a Real Housewife. Still, the majority seems to be putting their money on singer Taylor Dane.

“Thirsty Von Trap”

VH1/WORLD OF WONDER

The first biggest clue about Thirsty Von Trap’s identity is that the star portraying her was a child actor who grew up on television. “I’m a huge fan of the art of drag, and there’s a sense of confidence that I don’t necessarily know that I possess,” he explained, adding that joining Drag Race was an “exercise in self-confidence.” After Thirsty wowed the judges with a lip sync to The Pussycat Dolls’ “Don't Cha,” several viewers put the pieces together, suggesting that she is really Ugly Betty’s Mark Indelicato.

“Chic-Li-Fay”

VH1/WORLD OF WONDER

“I feel best when I’m on stage performing in front of an arena or a theater full of people,” this secret celeb — who first performed an impressive rendition of Ciara’s “Goodies” — explained in the premiere, adding that he “came from music” and “was on a television show.” On Twitter, though, he didn’t seem to be fooling many viewers, who are convinced that Chic-Li-Fay is Kevin McHale from Glee.

This post will be updated as more celebrity identities are revealed on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2.