RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Is Back – With A Twist

Described as a cross between The Masked Singer and RuPaul's Drag Race, the much-anticipated second season of Secret Celebrity Drag Race is finally upon us. Can I get an amen? Similar to the first series, the show will see a string of famous faces undergo the ultimate drag transformation with the assistance of some fan-favourite Drag Race alum. However, plenty of twists and turns lie in store. Want to learn more about the sickening spin-off’s second season? Keep reading.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Release Date

RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race premieres on Saturday, August 13, on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Cast

As the show title suggests, the celebrity cast of the forthcoming spin-off remains a tightly-kept secret, and will be revealed as the series airs. We do know, however, that the mother of drag herself RuPaul Charles will once again oversee proceedings alongside veteran Drag Race judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.

Meanwhile, the all-star lineup of Celebrity Drag Race mentors, known as the “Queen Supremes,” includes Monét X Change, Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Violet Chachki.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Format

The format of RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 will see nine celebrities from all walks of life undergo drag transformations and embrace the miracle of the art form. Unlike the first series, the identity of each celebrity contestant is kept top secret throughout, and they are required to compete in an ultimate lip sync showdown in front of a studio audience.

The eventual winner will be crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” and win $100,000 for their chosen charity. The identity of each celebrity contestant will finally be “Ruvealed” to the judges and audience upon being asked to sashay away - or after they have been crowned winner.