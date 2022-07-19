Russell Crowe Just Revived The Gladiator At The Colosseum

Whether or not you’re a big follower of Russell Crowe’s films, the chances are that you’ve watched his portrayal of fallen soldier Maximus in Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator. Crowe’s performance won him the Academy Award for Best Actor, and the film continues to be a firm fan-favourite some 22 years later. Now it seems that Crowe is ready to step back into the fighting pit. Well, kind of. The Australian actor revived his character somewhat when he made a visit to the Colosseum in Rome.

Joined by a group that included his girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, and his sons Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, the actor posed for a picture outside of the historical location. In a nod to his beloved film, he jokingly captioned the image: “Taking the kids to see my old office.” Later, from inside the Colosseum itself, he teased: “Where am I now?”

Crowe, who is currently in Rome filming his upcoming thriller The Pope's Exorcist, enjoyed a perk-filled trip to some of the city’s most majestic sites, later being treated to a private tour of the Vatican. Taking to Twitter once more, the 58-year-old shared: “A very special experience as a family yesterday. Got to walk through the Vatican Museum by ourselves. Amazing. My mum had walked these corridors with my father 20+ years ago, with the thousands of tourist that flock here daily and make it the third most popular museum globally.

“This time, with arrangements in place, we pushed her in a wheelchair down those same corridors. No tourist crowd, just us. My dad passed in 2021, but of course every fascinating corridor has its memories for her, directly associated to him.”

He went on to reveal that when standing on a balcony, enjoying the “majestic” views beyond them, he and his mum heard the tune of “Danny Boy” being played near by — which just so happened to be a song performed at his dad’s funeral.