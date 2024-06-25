Travis Kelce Reveals The Moment He Began To “Fall” For Taylor Swift

Just days after his surprise Eras Tour appearance, Travis Kelce is opening up about his relationship with Taylor Swift. On the June 25 episode of Bussin' With The Boys podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end discussed when he started to “fall” for his girlfriend, revealing that he was first attracted to the singer’s self-awareness.

“She's very self-aware. I think that's why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family,” Kelce said. “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention ... and she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”

Speaking on the podcast, the NFL star also revealed that Swift avoided attracting attention when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in September 2023, turning down his offer of extra security.

“She really won me over with that one,” Kelce continued, sharing that Swift just wanted to “be around family and friends, and experience this with everybody,” and walked through the front door of the stadium.

The Chiefs star also discussed keeping his relationship with Swift private, until they went public as a couple in October 2023 at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Nobody knew what was going on, [it was] really all over the place,” he recalled. “I think it was ... we kinda kept it between us as much we could. Once she came to a game, obviously it was all poppin' from there.”

On the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Kelce also confessed that while he prefers to “keep things private,” he’s “not here to hide anything ... that's my girl, that's my lady.” He continued, “I've had fun with just about every aspect of it, it's just when you're at home you want privacy, and you don't always get that.”

Travis & Taylor’s Romance

The couple began dating in September 2023, shortly after Kelce stopped by the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium where he attempted to give Swift his phone number.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he revealed on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, at the time.

In an interview with TIME, Swift disclosed that after Kelce “very adorably put me on blast on his podcast,” they started “hanging out right after.” She continued, “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”