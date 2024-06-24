Taylor Swift brought out a very special guest at her Eras Tour concert in London.

On June 23, the singer performed her third show at London’s Wembley Stadium and shocked fans by bringing her boyfriend Travis Kelce onstage during the The Tortured Poets Department track “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

In the newly added segment of the Eras Tour show, Swift changes outfits onstage with the help of her backup dancers, who Kelce replaced during his surprise appearance.

Dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed off his best dance moves, pretended to touch up his girlfriend’s makeup, and carried Swift to the center of the stage before watching on as she continued her sold-out performance.

Although Kelce has stopped by several Eras Tour dates since the couple began dating in 2023, this marked the first time the NFL star had joined her onstage — and the Swifties approved.

“Travis Kelce being on stage at an Eras show was not on my bingo card, but I’m so here for it he did so good,” one fan wrote on TikTok. Another commented, “He went from attending Eras to having a song about him to being onstage!”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce onstage at the Eras Tour. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelce’s surprise appearance comes after British royalty stopped by Swift’s Eras Tour show in London.

On June 21, heir to the throne Prince William, and his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the singer’s concert at Wembley Stadium where the Prince of Wales was filmed dancing enthusiastically to her 2014 hit “Shake It Off.”

The official royal Instagram account later posted a photograph of William and the children taking backstage selfies with Swift. “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!” the caption read.

Swift then shared another selfie, along with Kelce, wishing the prince a happy birthday. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” the post read, tagging the official Royal Family account.