Ryan Reynolds has revealed the name of his and Blake Lively’s fourth child. The couple attended the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 22, where Reynolds gave a speech and paid tribute to his wife and four kids.

“Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” the actor joked of Lively’s red bodysuit, before revealing their youngest child’s name, Olin. “I love that my entire family is here,” he added, also referring to their daughters, James, Inez, and Betty

Reynolds and Lively welcomed their fourth baby in February 2023. While the couple has decided to disclose Olin’s moniker, they have yet to reveal the sex of their youngest child.

In 2020, family friend Taylor Swift revealed the name of the pair’s third child on the Folklore track “Betty,” which was named after their daughter. In a May 13 interview on TODAY, Reynolds was asked if the name of his and Lively’s fourth child is hidden on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. In response, the actor joked that Swift named the child herself.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting,” he told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “She’s a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here?” he added, before joking that Swift should hurry up and pick a name already. “Lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor,” he then clarified.

Reynold and Lively’s baby name reveal comes after their recent public appearance at Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Madrid. On May 29, the Gossip Girl star was seen dancing with daughters, Betty, Inez, and James.

Swift also gave an onstage shoutout to the girls. “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty,” she told the thousands-strong crowd, referencing the song “Betty.”