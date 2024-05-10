The Hidden Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's New Tortured Poets Dress

Taylor Swift gave her history-making Eras Tour a total makeover — and not just when it came to the setlist. The singer updated the show’s wardrobe, donning new sparkling bodysuits for the Lover and Midnights eras, a subdued princess gown for Speak Now’s act, and a glittery fringe number for Fearless.

However, her most striking get-up was an entirely new look. Swift added another act to the show featuring songs from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and with that came a new dress that perfectly encapsulates her current era. In typical Swiftian fashion, there’s also a hidden Easter egg built into the dress.

Swift’s Tortured Poets Dress

After taking the crowd to the Tortured Poets Department, Swift made her entrance on stage in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown. The dress features a white corseted bodice, met at the waistline with a matching high-low skirt with newspaper-style writing all over. The skirt is folded into a knot at the seams, allowing for a wide leg slit.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s color choice further proves the common theory that white is the official color of the Tortured Poets Department era, as seen in the album’s visuals. She also performed with a white microphone during this act. (The singer has designed different mics to compliment each era’s aesthetic.)

Swift complimented her look with red-bottomed lace sneaker heels, custom-made by Christian Louboutin, who designed all her Eras Tour shoes.

The Hidden Meaning

Swift’s dress repeats the words “I love you, it’s ruining my life,” printed in cursive handwriting. As Swifties are well aware, this lyric is the main hook from “Fortnight,” the Tortured Poets single featuring Post Malone. The song tells a story of infidelity that almost drives both lovers to murder, with the lyric representing how her forbidden love is drastically affecting her well-being.

The hidden lyrics on Taylor Swift’s new Tortured Poets dress on the Eras Tour. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans have become accustomed to Swift sneaking Easter eggs into her wardrobe. Even her 2024 Grammys look was a sneak peek at the torn-up gown that she would wear in the “Fortnight” music video. It’s only fitting that the singer continues this tradition on the Eras Tour.