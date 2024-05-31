Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were the highlight of Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour stop. On May 30, the couple attended the singer’s concert in Madrid, Spain. In a fan video posted on Instagram, were seen sharing a kiss, taking selfies, and singing along to Swift’s 2019 hit “Lover.”

Lively and Reynolds stopped by the concert with their three daughters in tow, Betty, Inez, and James. In another fan video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the family were spotted enjoying the concert from a VIP section.

“What a beautiful family. They are so blessed,” one fan commented under the viral clip. “This is so adorable!” another wrote.

The family’s appearance marked the second time Lively and their daughters had stopped by Swift’s Madrid shows. On May 29, the Gossip Girl star and her three girls were seen in a fan video dancing along to the singer’s 2014 hit “Shake it Off.”

During the show, Swift also gave an onstage shoutout to her close friend Lively’s kids. “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty,” she told the thousands-strong crowd, referencing to the song “Betty,” which includes the names of Lively and Reynolds’ daughters.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Reynolds previously revealed he’d be attending Swift’s Eras Tour during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, praising the show as “best concert on planet Earth.”

“I’m about to go to the Madrid show. This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a non-stop work bubble and it’s a problem.” The actor joked, “I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”

Adding that he was “very excited” about the concert, Reynolds said his wife and kids “love it” and have been to “five or six” Eras Tour shows so far. “They’re obsessed,” he said.