Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s 10th Anniversary Date Will Melt Your Heart

A decade together is making Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively nostalgic. On Saturday, July 31, the celebrity couple shared photos from their 10th anniversary outing, showing that they had revisited the Boston restaurant O Ya to recreate their first date. Lively posted snippets of their date night on her Instagram story, including a photo of the two posed in breezy summer looks for the evening. “10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in much more comfortable shoes,” she wrote.

Lively also shared a photo of Reynolds outside of O Ya and explained the eatery’s special significance to them. “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together,” she wrote in her story. “No Joke. No restaurant means more to us.” She also added a sticker that read “super cute” alongside her husband. Following it up, the Simple Favor star shared a photo of the menu, adding, “And. The. Food.”

Reynolds also celebrated with photos from the anniversary date on his Instagram story, and as usual, took the opportunity to troll Lively a bit. Over the top of a selfie of the two of them, he wrote, “Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date.” Lively then apparently pointed out that he’d made one crucial mistake in cropping the photo: leaving out her earrings. The Detective Pikachu star reposted the photo with the whole look included and quipped, “Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down.” Lively reposted the corrected version to her own Instagram story and added, “That’s right.”

The anniversary date isn’t the only recent time the couple has reminisced about the early days of their relationship. In July, Reynolds discussed his romance with Lively on the Smart Less podcast, telling the hosts that the two met on the set of Green Lantern but were “friends and buddies” for about a year-and-a-half before getting together. “Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you,’” he said on the podcast. “We got on the train and we rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

The couple’s friendship quickly became a serious relationship once they started dating. Reynolds described the first weeks of their relationship as “like out of a fairytale,” saying a week after their first date, “I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ ... And we did.” The decision worked out — Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012, and now have three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty.