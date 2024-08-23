Sabrina Carpenter just can’t get herself out of love triangles. On “Coincidence,” from her new album Short n’ Sweet, the singer gets a little country, which ends up being the perfect setting to pour her heart out about getting caught up in a sticky situation.

From the first verse, it sounds like Carpenter didn’t get too deep with her new man before his ex started living rent-free in his mind again, causing an unexpected love triangle. “Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice, and without her even bein’ here, she's back in your life,” she sings, over guitars, banjos, and chants.

However, in the second verse, the ex-girlfriend starts getting involved directly, making moves on Carpenter’s lover before they even get a chance to grow. “Now shе's sendin' you some pictures wеarin' less and less, tryna turn the past into the present tense,” she sings.

By the bridge, she’s officially left in the dust, and rolls her eyes at the man attempting to call their dalliances a mere “coincidence.” “Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs,” she sings. “Palm Springs looks nice, but who's by your side?”

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Love triangles are one of the themes across Short n’ Sweet, with Carpenter’s new single “Taste” being a playful yet powerful message to her ex-boyfriend’s new girl. However, as proven in the Death Becomes Her-inspired video for “Taste,” co-starring Jenna Ortega, it seems that Carpenter has come to the same conclusion on both songs: This man isn’t worth it.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Coincidence” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to “Coincidence” below.

(One, two, one, two, three, woo)

The second I put my head on your chest

She knew, she's got a real sixth sense

Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice

And without her even bein' here, she's back in your life

Now she's in the same damn city on the same damn night

And you've lost all your common sense

What a coincidence

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na

Last week, you didn't have any doubts

This week, you're holding space for her tongue in your mouth

Now shе's sendin' you some pictures wеarin' less and less

Tryna turn the past into the present tense, huh

Suckin' up to all of your mutual friends

And you've lost all your common sense (You've lost all your common sense)

The way you told me the truth, minus seven percent (Minus seven percent)

What a coincidence, uh

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

What a surprise, your phone just died

Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs

Palm Springs looks nice, but who's by your side?

Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew

Least that's what you said (That's what you said)

What a coincidence

Oh, wow, you just broke up again

What a coincidence

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na (Coincidence)

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na (Coincidence)

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na (Coincidence)

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na (Coincidence)