Sabrina Carpenter has good taste, as proven by her breakout hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” and apparently, that extends to her choice of men. On “Taste,” the latest single from her new album Short n’ Sweet, the singer leaves a sweet yet stern warning to her ex-lover’s new girl.

Carpenter opens the song by joking about her small but mighty frame, then quickly reminding her ex’s new woman that her beau was interested in her first. “Oh, I leave quite an impression, five feet to be exact,” she quips. “You’re wonderin’ why half his clothes went missin’, my body’s where they're at.”

She casually predicts every trick her ex is pulling on the new girl, because she’s been through it all herself — not unlike Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit “deja vu” (which was rumored to be about her love triangle with Carpenter and fellow Disney Channel star Joshua Bassett). Albeit, the singer’s memories are a bit less wholesome than watching Glee and eating strawberry ice cream.

“He pins you down on the carpet, makes paintings with his tongue,” she sings in the second verse. “Hе's funny, now all his jokes hit different, guеss who he learned that from?”

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carpenter has chosen “Taste” as the third single from her new album, accompanying the release with a horror movie-inspired music video co-starring Jenna Ortega. She even cleverly references Psycho after finding Ortega in the shower with her ex, making it seem as if she’s more bothered than her breezy lyrics let on.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Carpenter’s new single below.

Oh, I leave quite an impression

Five feet to be exact

You're wonderin' why half his clothes went missin'

My body's where they're at

Now I'm gone, but you're still layin'

Next to me, one degree of separation

I heard you're back together and if that's true

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

If you want forever, I bet you do

Just know you'll taste me too

Uh-huh

He pins you down on the carpet

Makes paintings with his tongue (la-la-la-la-la-la-la)

Hе's funny, now all his jokes hit different

Guеss who he learned that from?

Now I'm gone, but you're still layin'

Next to me, one degree of separation

I heard you're back together and if that's true

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do)

Just know you'll taste me too

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

Every time you close your eyes

And feel his lips, you're feelin' mine

And every time you breathe his air

Just know I was already there

You can have him if you like

I've been there, done that once or twice

And singin' 'bout it don't mean I care

Yeah, I know I've been known to share

Well, I heard you're back together and if that's true

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do)

Just know you'll taste me too

Taste me too, ow (La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

You, no, yeah, ah-ah (La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you