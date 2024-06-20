Sabrina Carpenter will be working late a lot this fall — ‘cause she’s on tour. On June 20, the singer announced her 2024 tour, in promotion of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet. While she’s traversed the U.S. many times prior, notably making her Coachella debut in April, this marks her first time headlining arenas.

The Short n’ Sweet Tour kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23, just a few weeks after the release of her new album, and will take Carpenter to many cities across the U.S., including iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden. The trek is currently scheduled to culminate in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, with international dates yet to be confirmed.

Given the immediate success of the album’s first two singles, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” the latter of which is projected to become her first Billboard number-one hit, tickets are likely to sell out quick. Read on for everything you need to know about Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour.

One Of The Opening Acts Will Be On Eras Tour

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Eras Tour on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carpenter chose a selection of up-and-coming artists to join her on the road. R&B sensation Amaarae will help her kick off the tour, supporting shows from Sept. 23 to Oct. 14. “Thank u 4 having me beautiful see u on the road soon,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

British singer-songwriter Griff, who is also opening for one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates like Carpenter did in 2023, will join the tour from Oct. 16 to 30. “This is going to be the most fun,” she wrote on X. “I hope you're ready. Thank you, sweet Sabrina.” British indie artist Declan McKenna will help Carpenter finish out the U.S. leg from Nov. 1 to 15.

Top Listeners Can Get Special Tickets

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The general public sale for Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour takes place on Friday, June 28. However, some fans will be able to partake in presales a few days prior, and unlike the Eras Tour, you won’t have to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program this time.

CashApp cardmembers will have access to a presale on Monday, June 24, while other fans are able to sign up for the Team Sabrina presale on June 25 by RSVP-ing to a maximum of three preferred dates on Carpenter’s website.

In addition, Carpenter teamed up with Spotify to create the first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit as part of the tour’s seating chart, with tickets going to her top listeners on the streaming platform. Three VIP packages will also be available, which include perks like premium tickets, VIP early entry, exclusive merch, and a pre-show party at the venue.

All The Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates

Read on for Carpenter’s current North American tour schedule.

Sept. 23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 2 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

Oct. 3 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 5 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Oct. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 17 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Oct. 20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Oct. 25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 1 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 2 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Nov. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Nov. 6 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 7 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 9 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Nov. 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena