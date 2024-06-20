Music
What To Expect From Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour
The singer will be serving up “Espresso” at arenas across North America.
Sabrina Carpenter will be working late a lot this fall — ‘cause she’s on tour. On June 20, the singer announced her 2024 tour, in promotion of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet. While she’s traversed the U.S. many times prior, notably making her Coachella debut in April, this marks her first time headlining arenas.
The Short n’ Sweet Tour kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23, just a few weeks after the release of her new album, and will take Carpenter to many cities across the U.S., including iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden. The trek is currently scheduled to culminate in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, with international dates yet to be confirmed.
Given the immediate success of the album’s first two singles, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” the latter of which is projected to become her first Billboard number-one hit, tickets are likely to sell out quick. Read on for everything you need to know about Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour.
One Of The Opening Acts Will Be On Eras Tour
Carpenter chose a selection of up-and-coming artists to join her on the road. R&B sensation Amaarae will help her kick off the tour, supporting shows from Sept. 23 to Oct. 14. “Thank u 4 having me beautiful see u on the road soon,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
British singer-songwriter Griff, who is also opening for one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates like Carpenter did in 2023, will join the tour from Oct. 16 to 30. “This is going to be the most fun,” she wrote on X. “I hope you're ready. Thank you, sweet Sabrina.” British indie artist Declan McKenna will help Carpenter finish out the U.S. leg from Nov. 1 to 15.
Top Listeners Can Get Special Tickets
The general public sale for Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour takes place on Friday, June 28. However, some fans will be able to partake in presales a few days prior, and unlike the Eras Tour, you won’t have to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program this time.
CashApp cardmembers will have access to a presale on Monday, June 24, while other fans are able to sign up for the Team Sabrina presale on June 25 by RSVP-ing to a maximum of three preferred dates on Carpenter’s website.
In addition, Carpenter teamed up with Spotify to create the first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit as part of the tour’s seating chart, with tickets going to her top listeners on the streaming platform. Three VIP packages will also be available, which include perks like premium tickets, VIP early entry, exclusive merch, and a pre-show party at the venue.
All The Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates
Read on for Carpenter’s current North American tour schedule.
- Sept. 23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- Sept. 25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- Sept. 26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- Sept. 29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- Oct. 2 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
- Oct. 3 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- Oct. 5 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
- Oct. 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- Oct. 11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
- Oct. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
- Oct. 14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
- Oct. 16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 17 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
- Oct. 19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
- Oct. 20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
- Oct. 22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Oct. 24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
- Oct. 25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
- Oct. 28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- Oct. 30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- Nov. 1 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- Nov. 2 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
- Nov. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
- Nov. 6 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 7 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- Nov. 9 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- Nov. 10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
- Nov. 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
- Nov. 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena