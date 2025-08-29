Sabrina Carpenter is bringing back MTV Cribs — well, kind of. On Aug. 29, the singer dropped “House Tour” as part of her new album Man’s Best Friend, where she proudly shows off her new home to listeners. The house just so happens to be on “Pretty Girl Avenue.”

On the '80s-inspired banger, Carpenter comes back from a first date and decides to take her new lover back home. “Do you want the house tour?” she asks on the chorus. “I could take you to the first, second, third floor, and I promise none of this is a metaphor.” This means, of course, that the entire song is a metaphor.

Carpenter then gives her date the house rules, warning him to “never enter through the back door” and to beware of the “waxed floors,” while teasing that her place is “where your dreams come true.” Despite her generous offer, the song hilariously ends with the sound of running footsteps and a car starting. Oh well, his loss.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

It’s unclear whether Carpenter will revamp her ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour with new songs from Man’s Best Friend, or perhaps tour the album separately. However, “House Tour” would fit into the show seamlessly, given that the stage is quite literally shaped like a three-story house, complete with a fireplace, boudoir-style bedroom, and even a bathroom with a full toilet (yes, really).

Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Carpenter’s new song below.

Take your shoes off

Thank you for dinner, baby, I had a really great time

I really loved the conversation and that your car self-drives

The pineapple air freshener is my favorite kind

Well, this is me, but if you have time

Do you want the house tour?

I could take you to the first, second, third floor

And I promise none of this is a metaphor

I just want you to come inside

Baby, what's mine is now yours

(Haha)

The couch is really comfy, comfy

Got some Chips Ahoy if you’re hungry, hungry (Oh)

You don't need to love me, love me, lovе me

I'm just so proud of my design (To dim the lights)

Do you want thе house tour?

I could take you to the first, second, third floor (We can take it to the—)

And I promise none of this is a metaphor (Ah)

I just want you to come inside (Come inside)

But never enter through the back door

House tour

Yeah, I spent a little fortune on the waxed floors

We can be a little reckless ’cause it's insured

I'm pleasured to be your hot tour guide

Baby, what's mine is now yours (Woo)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Co-come on, bae, oh

Well, baby, if you come outside, if you come outside

I will let you in

My house is on Pretty Girl Avenue

My house was especially built for you

Some say it's a place where your dreams come true

My house could be your house too, oh

So, um, are you coming in or what?