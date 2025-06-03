It’s no secret that Sabrina Carpenter is hella cheeky. It’s her entire brand identity. Between her now-viral “Nonsense” outros, her trove of Short n’ Sweet Tour “positions,” and her Netflix Christmas special, the singer’s sense of humor is known to be on the suggestive side.

Since Carpenter dropped Short n’ Sweet last August, though, fans have been patiently waiting for the songstress to drop new songs all but guaranteed to become earworms. Unfortunately, she has been focused on touring, giving virtually no confirmation that she was even recording... until now.

On Monday, June 2, Carpenter finally teased another single. In the accompanying materials, she channeled her go-to cheeky sensibilities, albeit quite literally this time, donning booty-baring shorts.

Sabrina’s Daisy Dukes ’Fit

Yesterday, Carpenter posted a cryptic video on Instagram. Looking straight out of an old movie, she was trying to hitchhike along a deserted road, saying “Oh, boy” with a laugh as cars sped past. The internet immediately took the video as a clue that new music was on the way, which Carpenter confirmed the following day. She posted a better look at her hitchhiking look with a new post captioned: “‘Manchild’ is out this Thursday 6/5 8pm EST.”

Music fans weren’t the only ones titillated by the new song. Fashion enthusiasts (like myself) also appreciated the outfit she wore, where she practically cosplayed as Daisy from The Dukes of Hazzard.

The singer wore a cropped button-down shirt tied across the bust à la Daisy’s signature style in the ’80s sitcom. In white, it featured balloon sleeves for a billowy effect. Carpenter completed the look with frayed Daisy Dukes that fully flaunted her bum.

She Loves A Pop Culture Reference

It’s hardly the first time she’s channeled pop culture icons. Her music video for “Taste,” which co-starred Jenna Ortega, was practically an ode to Death Becomes Her, the 1992 classic starring Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep. Carpenter’s video involved recreating several key scenes and outfits.

The countdown to Thursday begins now.