On Tuesday, Sabrina Carpenter jokingly “arrested” Millie Bobby Brown during the Atlanta stop of her Short n’ Sweet Tour. The actor’s crime? Simply being too beautiful.

At each show, Carpenter and her dancers find someone in the audience and “arrest” them for the crime of being too sexy; the audience member is said to be so hot, in fact, that Carpenter’s long skirt falls off, revealing a mini-skirt. The bit leads into a performance of “Juno” (a song about finding someone so hot that she’ll have their baby).

At the Atlanta show, the “gorgeous girl” in the crowd just happened to be Brown, who is currently filming the final season of Stranger Things in the city. “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” Carpenter said, as seen in viral TikTok videos. “This girl is so hot.”

“Millie, I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before, but stranger things have happened,” she continued, making a winking reference to her Netflix series. “It’s so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful. That sucks.”

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

Brown was happy to play along, gesturing to her hands and yelling “please arrest me,” which made Carpenter laugh. “No, I don’t know what to do, and also, now I just feel like my clothes are embarrassed,” she replied, before her skirt fell to the ground. The singer then handed her a pair of furry pink handcuffs before launching into “Juno,” which Brown accepted with pride.

The nightly arrest is just one of many cheeky moments in Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet show. The star begins her show by running on stage in just a towel, as if she were still getting ready, before unveiling a glimmering bustier. She also performs in a bed during the steamy “Bed Chem,” and demonstrates a new sex position every night during “Juno” — all of which have become viral highlights.

And yes, her on-and-off boyfriend Barry Keoghan loves these moments just as much as fans do. Perhaps he’ll be the next celeb to get “arrested” by Carpenter.