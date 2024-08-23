Sabrina Carpenter is fine with being the next Juno, even though she’s not 16 years old anymore. On “Juno,” from her new album Short n’ Sweet, the singer cleverly references the Oscar-winning 2007 film, making it clear that she wouldn’t mind being in the same scenario — for the right guy, of course.

Carpenter begins the song by waxing poetic about what may be the hottest man she’s ever seen, over a Sheryl Crow-esque pop-rock groove straight from the early 2000s. She even thanks her lover’s father with her trademark cheeky humor. “Whole package, babe, I like the way you fit,” she sings. “God bless your dad's genetics.”

The film Juno stars Elliot Page and Michael Cera as high-school students, navigating an unplanned pregnancy as they fall in love. In the chorus, Carpenter explains that she wouldn’t mind having this man’s child using the movie as a metaphor, even bragging about how cute her baby would be.

“If you love me right, then who knows? I might let you make me Juno,” she quips. “You know I just might let you lock me down tonight / One of me is cute, but two, though? Give it to me, baby.”

Dana Jacobs/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s unlikely that Carpenter is referring to her rumored beau Barry Keoghan, considering that most of Short n’ Sweet was written before they reportedly started dating in December 2023. But the sentiment may apply to him as well, especially since he starred in her “Please Please Please” video.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Juno” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Carpenter’s flirty bop “Juno” below.

(Oh-oh)

Don't have to tell your hot ass a thing

Oh, yeah, you just get it

Whole package, babe, I like the way you fit

God bless your dad's genetics, mm, uh

You make me wanna make you fall in love

Oh, late at night, I'm thinking 'bout you, ah, ah, ah

Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs?

Oh, I hear you knockin', baby, come on up

I know you want my touch for life

If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might

Let you lock me down tonight

One of me is cute, but two, though?

Give it to me, baby

You make me wanna make you fall in love (Oh)

I showed my friends, then we high-fived (Oh-oh)

Sorry if you feel objеctified (Oh)

Can't help myself, hormonеs are high

Give me more than just some butterflies

You make me wanna make you fall in love (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, late at night, I'm thinking 'bout you, ah, ah, ah

Wanna try out some freaky positions? (Ooh-ooh)

Have you ever tried this one?

I know you want my touch for life

If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might

Let you lock me down tonight

One of me is cute, but two, though?

Give it to me, baby

You make me wanna make you fall in love

Adore me, hold me, and explore me

Mark your territory (Ah-ah)

Tell me I'm the only, only, only, only one

Adore me, hold me (Ah-ah), and explore me (Ooh)

I’m so fuckin' horny

Tell me I’m the only, only, only, only one

Oh, I know you want my touch for life

If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might (Might)

Let you lock me down tonight

One of me is cute, but two, though?

Give it to me, baby

You make me wanna make you fall in love