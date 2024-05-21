Sabrina Carpenter landed the coveted spot of musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s May 18 season finale, where she performed her summer anthem “Espresso.” Before hitting the stage, the first-time SNL performer arrived at NBC studios at 30 Rock in a head-to-toe Miu Miu ‘fit that gave more schoolgirl vibes than pop princess.

The look is from the brand’s spring 2024 collection (which other stars have been spotted in), which captured one of summer’s biggest trends: geek chic, the perfect combination of bookish meets bad*ss.

Carpenter’s Miu Miu Look

The Gen Z style icon perfectly balanced nerdy and naughty by pairing a cropped navy polo with a barely-there white mini. The skirt’s drawstring was cinched just below a pair of navy briefs. (In 2022, Miu Miu debuted several low-rise minis designed to be worn with boy shorts’ waistbands peeking out.)

She continued the preppy vibe by wearing white tube socks under ultra-high, strappy platform sandals and a pair of tortoiseshell glasses that evoked a hot librarian. To up the glam factor, she carried a covetable vintage Hermès Kelly bag (the only non-Miu Miu item of her outfit).

The look was finished with full brows and a heavy sweep of rosy blush. The edgy outfit pushed the envelope while maintaining the design elements of a private school uniform.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Carpenter’s Style Evolution

Lately, Carpenter has been showing off her fashion chops and branching away from her signature sparkly mini dresses and platform boots. At her Coachella debut in April, she performed in an array of designer looks, including a pair of rhinestone undies by Roberto Cavalli.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She stunned at the Met Gala in a velvet Oscar De La Renta gown with a baby blue bubble skirt on May 6.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Two days later, Marc Jacobs unveiled its pre-fall 2024 The Sack Bag campaign, in which Carpenter went pantsless in a semi-sheer fuchsia bodysuit.

Marc Jacobs

In an SNL teaser that dropped on May 16, she looked fab in a delicate satin organza top from Thom Browne.

Let the sartorial glow-up continue!