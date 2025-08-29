Sabrina Carpenter is “Man’s Best Friend” — but only if they treat her well first. On Aug. 29, the singer released her single “Tears” as part of her new album, along with a wild music video. While some fans might expect a sad girl anthem from the song title, she found a way to surprise us — and get a little frisky.

Ahead of Man’s Best Friend’s release, she warned, “the album is not for any pearl clutchers,” in an interview with CBS Mornings. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that “Tears” might be Carpenter’s horniest song yet. The single opens with the line: “I get wet at the thought of you.” However, she has some conditions before heading to the bedroom, explaining that getting jobs done is her preferred love language, from doing the dishes to teaching her how to use a new phone.

“A little initiative can go a very long, long way,” she declares in the first verse. “Baby, just do the dishes, I'll give you what you want / A little communication, yes, that's my ideal foreplay / Assemble a chair from IKEA, I'm like, ‘Uh.’”

Carpenter admitted that her risqué lyrics might be “too TMI.” Still, as she explained to Gayle King, “I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends, and you can go like, ‘Oh, we can all sigh [in] relief.’ Like, ‘This is just fun.’ And that’s all it has to be.”

Sabrina Carpenter's "Tears" music video

“Tears” is also accompanied by a cinematic music video, following in the footsteps of her previous single “Manchild.” The video sees Carpenter stranded after her boyfriend gets into a car accident and seemingly dies. She stumbles upon a stranded house, where Oscar nominee Colman Domingo leads her into a Rocky Horror-inspired fantasy that distorts her desires and makes terror look fabulous. But of course, there’s one true horror waiting for her at the end.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Carpenter’s new single below.

Mmm, hmm (Ah-ha)

Uh (Shikitah)

I get wet at the thought of you (Uh-huh)

Being a responsible guy (Shikitah)

Treating me like you're supposed to do (Uh-huh)

Tears run down my thighs

A little initiative can go a very long, long way

Baby, just do the dishes, I'll give you what you (what you), what you want

A little communication, yes, that's my ideal foreplay

Assemble a chair from IKEA, I'm like, “Uh” (Ah)

I get wet at the thought of you (Uh-huh)

Being a responsible guy (So responsible, shikitah)

Treating me like you're supposed to do (Uh-huh)

Tears run down my thighs

A little respect for women can get you very, very far

Remembering how to use your phone gets me oh, so (oh, so), oh, so hot

Considering I have feelings, I'm like, “Why are my clothes still on?”

Offering to do anything, I'm like (Uh), “Oh my god”

I get wet at the thought of you (Uh-huh)

Being a responsible guy (So responsible, shikitah)

Treating me like you're supposed to do (Uh-huh)

Tears run down my thighs

I get wet at the thought of you (I get)

Being a responsible guy (So, so, so, responsible guy)

Treating me like you're supposed to do (Supposed to do)

Tears run down my thighs (Dance break)

Oh

So responsible

No

I get wet at the thought of you (Uh-huh)

Being a responsible guy (Guy, so responsible, shikitah)

Treating me like you're supposed to do (Uh-huh)

Tears run down both my thighs (Shikitah)