Sabrina Carpenter’s romance is apparently so good that she invented a new word. In “Bed Chem,” from her new album Short n’ Sweet, the singer defines the soon-to-be viral slang as the sexual chemistry between two lovers, and fans are already connecting the dots to her rumored beau.

Carpenter begins the song by recalling her meet-cute with an alluring man, recalling that she was in a “sheer dress” (a favorite of the singer) and, “Who's the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?” They only talked for a second before they left, and then he got her number from mutual friends, which accounts for many celeb encounters.

Naturally, fans thought that she was referring to her rumored on-and-off boyfriend Barry Keoghan. The Irish actor has the accent, and he was wearing a white jacket at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in September 2023, where the two reportedly first met.

He also sports a very distinct white jacket in his 2023 film Saltburn, which Carpenter has playfully acknowledged before during one of her viral “Nonsense” outros at Coachella. “He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine,” she sang, referencing the infamous Saltburn scene as Keoghan cheered her on in the crowd.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the rest of the song, Carpenter fantasizes about the “bed chem” she’d probably have with her crush, with no shortage of flirty innuendos and suggestive references. “And I bet we'd both arrive at the same time,” she sings on the bridge. “And I bet the thermostat's set at six-nine, and I bet it's even better than in my head.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Carpenter’s R&B-inflected slow jam below.

I was in a sheer dress the day that we met

We were both in a rush, we talked for a sec

Your friend hit me up so we could connect

And what are the odds? You send me a text

And now the next thing I know, I'm like

Manifest that you're oversized

I digress, got me scrollin' like

Out of breath, got me goin' like

Ooh (Ah)

Who's the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent? Like

Ooh (Ah)

Maybe it's all in my head

But I bеt we'd have really good bеd chem

How you pick me up, pull 'em down, turn me 'round

Oh, it just makes sense

How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things

That's bed (Bed) chem (Chem)

How you're lookin' at me, yeah, I know what that means

And I'm obsessed

Are you free next week? I bet we'd have really good

Come right on me, I mean camaraderie

Said you're not in my time zone, but you wanna be

Where art thou? Why not uponeth me?

See it in my mind, let's fulfill the prophecy

Ooh (Ah)

Who's the cute guy with the wide, blue eyes and the big bad mm? Like

Ooh (Ah)

I know I sound a bit redundant

But I bet we'd have really good bed chem

How you pick me up, pull 'em down, turn me 'round

Oh, it just makes sense (Oh, it just makes sense)

How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things (Bad)

That's bed chem (Oh, that's bed chem)

How you're lookin' at me, yeah, I know what that means

And I'm obsessed (So obsessed)

Are you free next week? I bet we'd have really good (Bed chem)

And I bet we'd both arrive at the same time (Bed chem)

And I bet the thermostat's set at six-nine (Bed chem)

And I bet it's even better than in my head (My)

How you pick me up, pull 'em down, turn me 'round (Ooh)

Oh, it just makes sense (Oh, it just makes sense)

How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things

That's bed chem (Oh, that's bed chem)

How you're lookin' at me, yeah, I know what that means

And I'm obsessed (So obsessed)

Are you free next week? (Are you free next week?)

I bet we'd have really good

Ha (Make me go), ha, no-no-no

Ha (Make me go), ha, no-no-no, no, oh no, oh

Ha (Make me go), ha (Yeah, yeah, no-no-no, oh

Ha (Make me go), ha, ooh, oh, baby(A little fade out?)