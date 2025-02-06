Sadie Sink is heading to the Great White Way, and bringing a pack of burgeoning stars with her. The Stranger Things star will return to Broadway in the new play John Proctor is the Villain, and Bustle has your first look at new photos of the cast.

The play, written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor, focuses on a junior honors English class in rural Georgia studying The Crucible. Although the students are more interested in their love lives and high school scandals, they eventually challenge the 1953 play’s premise and question why John Proctor is celebrated in literature.

“Thrilled this incredible cast is finally announced,” Sink told Bustle in a statement. “Kimberly Belflower’s play is very dear to me, and I’m so excited to start rehearsing with the cast and Danya.”

Meet The Cast

Sink plays student Shelby Holcomb, and will be joined by several young theater and film actors, including stars of Broadway sensations like Romeo + Juliet, The Outsiders, and Matilda.

The cast includes Tony winner Gabriel Ebert as teacher Carter Smith, Nihar Duvvuri as Mason Adams, Molly Griggs as Bailey Gallagher, Maggie Kuntz as Ivy Watkins, Hagan Oliveras as Lee Turner, Morgan Scott as Nell Shaw, Fina Strazza as Beth Powell, and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix. Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis round out the ensemble as understudies.

Damon Baker / John Proctor is the Villain

“John Proctor is the Villain is a true ensemble play, and this casting process was both thrilling and almost cosmically easy,” Belflower and Taymor said in a statement. “Everyone is uniquely suited to embody their characters with skill, compassion, and humor. We feel so lucky and so excited to finally get in the rehearsal room with all of them.”

Sink is making her grand return to Broadway 10 years after she played a young Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience. However, her breakthrough role was in Stranger Things, where she plays Max Mayfield, and will return for its fifth and final season in 2025. She also received critical acclaim for her work in 2022’s Oscar-winning The Whale and Taylor Swift’s Grammy-winning “All Too Well” short film.

John Proctor is the Villain begins previews at the Booth Theatre on March 20, with opening night set for April 14. Tickets are currently available through the end of June.