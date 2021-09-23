Sam Asghari Isn’t Here For Netflix’s Upcoming Britney Spears Documentary

Britney Spears’ fiancé doesn’t want any more documentaries to be made about the pop star’s life. After Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming doc, Britney vs. Spears, Asghari made his feelings about the project known on Instagram. “I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney,” he wrote in the comments of Netflix’s post, which was shared on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

While Spears is not directly involved in the documentary, the trailer makes it clear that Britney vs. Spears will dive deep into her 13-year-long conservatorship. “I just want my life back,” the pop star says at the very beginning of the minute-long preview. Several other people also weigh in on other aspects of the “Toxic” singer’s life, including her personal relationships and her mental health. “Britney never had one person she could trust,” one commentator said. “Not mom, not dad.”

In addition to his own comment, Asghari gave his stamp of approval under a comment left by Lady Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell. “How much money is being made by third parties from this documentary leveraging Britney’s personal story and its value in the media?” he wrote. “There needs to be transparency about how whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney’s legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against underdue conservatorships.”

Campbell closed out his lengthy statement by saying that if this documentary is intended to support the #FreeBritney movement, it needs to be made more clear. “This appears that it could be exploitative,” he added. Asghari clearly agreed, leaving a ‘100’ emoji in the replies. So far, Spears hasn’t commented on the upcoming doc. However, she’s made it very clear in the past that she’s tired of movies being made about her life.

One month after the release of The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears documentary, the 39-year-old singer broke her silence about the film on Instagram. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” she wrote. “I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!” The documentary reignited a conversation about how the media treated the pop star during the height of her fame, and it also shed light on her past relationship with Justin Timberlake.

“My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!” she continued, adding that her infamous dancing videos have helped make her feel “wild and human and alive.” “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day.”

Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears will premiere on the streaming platform on Tuesday, Sept. 28.