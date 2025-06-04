Simone Biles left a negative review for an oversized blazer in Kylie Jenner’s Khy clothing line in a very public place: her Instagram stories. The decorated three-time Olympian didn’t hold back when it came to her feedback on the particular piece, and she playfully roasted Jenner for a sizing issue on June 3.

Simone Calls Out Kylie

Biles tried on what appears to be Khy’s faux leather oversized blazer in merlot, a jacket that retails for $138. It comes in multiple sizes: XXS/XS, S/M, L/XL, 2X/3X, and 4X. Given that Biles is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall, she opted for the smallest size. However, as her Instagram story shows, the blazer was still much, much too large for her. The hem hung all the way down to her knees instead of mid-thigh, and her hands were swallowed up by the sleeves.

“Ms. kylie jenner this is a crime !!!!!!” Biles wrote, alongside four face-with-tears-of-joy emojis. “This is not an XXS/XS.” She also added a Judge Judy GIF saying, “They lie.”

Then, to really drive home her point, Biles posted a second story. This one featured an edited photo of Gigi Hadid in a comically oversized Vetements x Tommy Hilfiger hoodie. “This is me on the last slide, SICK,” Biles wrote.

To be fair to Jenner, Khy is one of many brands with sizing that doesn’t work for Biles. In August, the gymnastics GOAT posted another Instagram story about finding clothes for her small, strong build.

“Before y’all complain that nothing fits y’all, I want y’all to see my struggle…” she wrote at the time, per Page Six. Sharing a photo of her size 23/000 jeans, she added, “So hard to find bottoms that fit me.”

Past Kylie Support

Though the Khy blazer did not work out for Biles, she has previously found other products by Jenner to enjoy. In fact, while she was competing (and setting records) at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she had Kylie Cosmetics’ Cosmic Eau de Parfum on hand. The perfume made an appearance in her Netflix documentary series, Simone Biles Rising, as she prepared for her first day of competition in her hotel bathroom, and it looked to be the sole fragrance on her counter.

After the Part 2 premiere on Oct. 25, Jenner posted a photo of Cosmic’s cameo to her Instagram stories, per Sportskeeda. She put a heart around the bottle and wrote, “I spy Cosmic.” Biles, who was tagged in the post, later reshared it.

Considering Biles has been a supporter in the past, maybe Khy can help a gold medalist out with expanded sizing.