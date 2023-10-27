Just one week away from Hometowns, The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner’s roses carried more weight than ever. Before the “gravity of the situation set in,” as Sandra Mason put it in the Oct. 26 episode, five of the remaining six women got to have some fun on a carnival-themed group date.

After a lighthearted evening of ring toss and cotton candy at the Santa Monica Pier, the rollercoaster ride came to an end for Sandra when Gerry sent her home. “It’s been so nice knowing you,” she told ABC’s inaugural Golden Bachelor as they said their goodbyes at the rose ceremony.

The 75-year-old retired executive assistant told previously Gerry she’d been single for 29 years but still wanted to expand her family — preferably by incorporating the Indiana grandfather’s family.

In the end, Gerry decided it would be unfair to meet Sandra’s loved ones in Doraville, Georgia, when he had formed stronger connections with other women.

A Major Milestone Missed

Though Sandra didn’t make it to Hometowns Week, Gerry already met part of her family — virtually, anyway. When he learned during Episode 4’s pickleball group date that Sandra was missing her daughter’s wedding that day, Gerry suggested they make a congratulatory FaceTime call together.

ABC/John Fleenor

“She said ‘Mom, I’ve got my guy. I want you to go get yours,’” Sandra explained to Gerry, insisting that her daughter had given her blessing to film the TV series instead. He rewarded her sacrifice with the group date rose, meaning she was safe when an illness sidelined her during the Oct. 19 episode’s rose ceremony.

Despite missing the momentous family event, Sandra appears to still be as close as ever to her two daughters, Evany and Taylor, today. On Sept. 23, Sandra posted an Instagram photo of the duo, writing, “My babies,” adding two red heart emojis.

Still Golden

As she noted in her official bio, Sandra loves hanging out with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting, and playing racquetball, in her free time.

If the Instagram account she created after filming The Golden Bachelor in August is any indication, she’s still staying active by participating in Silver Sneaker Sundays, attending monthly seniors’ luncheons, and hitting the links, even referring to herself as a “Golden Golf Gal.” Further embracing the theme, Sandra also shared a photo of a “Golden Girl” banner hanging above a kitchen sink shortly before premiere day.

“It’s not about the years in your life. It’s about the life in your years!” Sandra captioned one September post.

In addition to enjoying her favorite season — NFL season — and hosting Golden Bachelor watch parties with her “buddies,” she also appears to have become a local celebrity in her Georgia community. On Instagram, Sandra has also recently posed for and posted several photos with fans who she’s “bumped into” while out doing daily activities such as shopping and going out for breakfast.

Now that her Golden Bachelor journey with Gerry has ended, Sandra is also continuing the search for her dream man: someone she describes as being handsome, sensitive, intelligent, and ready to travel the world with her.