Even on a Night 1 filled with some truly wild limo arrivals, Sandra Mason’s Golden Bachelor entrance made quite the impression on Gerry Turner — but it wasn’t necessarily a glowing one. Her “zen” swear chant “embarrassed” Gerry, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I kept hoping that she was going to say a different word, and it repeated and repeated,” he recalled. “So yeah, enough said.”

But sometimes, awkward Bachelor Nation introductions lead to smoother interactions later on — and this seems to have been the case for Sandra, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia.

By the show’s Oct. 19 episode, in fact, Sandra had a sweet conversation with Gerry and made it through the fourth rose ceremony. With The Golden Bachelor’s short eight-episode timeline, that means Sandra is past the halfway point on the journey for Gerry’s heart.

As we wait to see how she fares, here’s everything to know about Sandra’s family, hobbies, and surprising reality TV resume.

Sandra’s Major Sacrifice

As Sandra notes in her Golden Bachelor bio, spending time with her daughters (along with thrifting, crafting, and playing racquetball) is one of her favorite things to do. However, when one of her daughters got married this summer, Sandra couldn’t be there to celebrate — because she was on The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry was shocked to learn this during Episode 4’s group pickleball date, but Sandra revealed that she had her daughter’s blessing. “She said ‘Mom, I’ve got my guy. I want you to go get yours.’”

The pair then FaceTimed Sandra’s newly married daughter at home — and later, Gerry was so moved by Sandra’s sacrifice that he gave her the coveted group date rose.

This Isn’t Her First Reality Rodeo

Sandra seems to be super comfortable in front of the camera. (Her stand-up routine during last week’s talent show? LOL.) As it turns out, her on-screen resume might just help with that. According to Sandra’s Golden Bachelor bio, she competed on a very different kind of show: Wheel of Fortune.

“She is hoping to hit the jackpot again, but this time in love,” Sandra’s bio reads.

She Has A Lot In Common With Gerry

As Jesse Palmer pointed out in Episode 4, Sandra has two artificial knees, and she clearly loves to stay active. Sandra’s Instagram shows that she’s a big fan of golf, in particular, while she also enjoys watching football. (Her favorite NFL team, per her bio? All of them.)

Sandra is also a member of Silver Sneakers, a fitness program for seniors. As Gerry told Bachelor Happy Hour before filming began, he hoped to find someone who was fit “in their own way.”

Specifically, he added, “Are they getting the most out of their physical attributes? Are they pushing themselves? Are they refusing to give up?” It seems that Sandra does all that — and then some.