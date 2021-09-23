Sarah Jessica Parker Is “Not Ready” To Talk About Willie Garson’s Death

On Monday, Sept. 21, Willie Garson — the actor who played Carrie Bradshaw’s close friend and confidant Stanford Blanch on Sex and the City — died at 57 years old after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Shortly after the news broke, many SATC cast members paid tribute to the beloved actor on social media, including Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Chris Noth. But noticeably silent in the wake of Garson’s passing was Sarah Jessica Parker, who has since revealed that she’s “not ready” to mourn the loss of one of her closest onscreen and offscreen pals.

Shortly after Garson’s son Nathen revealed the news of his father’s passing, the tributes began pouring in. “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson,” Nixon wrote in a heartfelt social media post. “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always.” Cattrall followed suit on Twitter. “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family,” she wrote. “Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”

Noth, known for playing Bradshaw’s love interest Mr. Big on the hit series, shared a photo on Instagram of Parker laughing with Garson while filming in New York City. “Willie,” he wrote alongside two heart emojis. Parker, who hasn’t yet issued a statement about Garson’s death, commented on the post to let thank Noth for sharing and to let SATC fans know why she hasn’t paid tribute to the late actor. “Thank you dearest Chris,” she wrote. “I’m not ready yet. Xxx”

Garson, who will appear on the show’s upcoming reboot, And Just Like That, recently spoke about his enduring friendship with Parker in a June interview with Us Weekly. “As you probably know, Sarah Jessica and I were friends for 10 years before the show. And we’re still the closest of friends,” he told the magazine. “We talk almost every day.” He was also looking forward to reuniting with his other castmates. “We talk on, like, Twitter sometimes and whatever, but I don’t spend enough face time with Cynthia [Nixon],” he said. “I’m really looking forward to spending time with her, actually together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the late actor said that while he spent “a lot” of time with co-star Kristen Davis, he knew Parker and Nixon the longest. “We were the three who kind of knew each other a little bit,” he continued. “And I knew Sarah very well, but I didn’t know Cynthia that well. So I just, I miss spending more time with her. She’s obviously made huge changes in her life and is a big political figure now as well.”

Mario Cantone, who played Stanford’s love interest Anthony in the original series, was also looking forward to reuniting with everyone and was hit especially hard by the news of Garson’s passing. “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” Cantone wrote alongside a photo of him and the late actor on Twitter. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”