I Can’t Get Sarah Jessica Parker’s SATC Theory Out Of My Mind

Sex and the City’s Netflix debut on April 1 will introduce the series to a whole new audience. However, Sarah Jessica Parker, who played writer Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO original, previously shared a SATC theory that might change how fans view the show.

Adapted from Candace Bushnell's newspaper column of the same name, Sex and the City follows the lives of four women as they navigate careers, friendship, and romance against the backdrop of New York City.

In a 2019 interview, Parker couldn’t help but wonder... are Carrie’s best friends Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) a figment of her imagination?

“Think about it, did Carrie make them up?” Parker told News.com.au. “She’s telling a story every week. This is her point of view, it’s almost always her point of view.” (As fans will recall, each SATC episode is narrated from the point of view of Carrie).

Further backing up her Sex and the City theory, the actor drew attention to the show’s final episode, “An American Girl in Paris,” in which Carrie heads to the French capital. “When Carrie went to Paris and left her computer, for the first time Carrie wasn’t telling the story.”

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Parker continued, “In the entire run of the series, if you think about it for a second, right? She left her computer which was the conduit (through) which the audiences knows about Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha. Sometimes I’m like, hmmm, just to mess with myself.”

SATC Fans Agree

Parker’s theory first arose on Reddit, where many fans agreed that the ladies of SATC might only exist in Carrie’s mind.

“Each character might represent how Carrie’s life could have turned out and doesn't actually exist,” one Redditor suggested. “My theory is that Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha are not real people,” another wrote. “They are simply pseudonyms of the real women in Carrie’s circle who she writes about.”

Sex and the City aired for six seasons between 1998 and 2004. The HBO original spawned two sequel movies, released in 2008 and 2010, and the Max spinoff And Just Like That, which was recently renewed for Season 3.