Sarah Paulson is sharing memories of her late co-star Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54 on Oct. 28.

During a Nov. 21 appearance on The View, Paulson was asked about her relationship with the Friends actor, who she starred alongside in the series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip which aired for one season between 2006 and 2007.

“I just remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet,” Paulson said, before revealing how Perry helped her land a role on the short-lived TV show when she “very desperately” needed a job.

Perry Coached Paulson

Speaking on The View, Paulson explained that she and Perry shared a mutual friend, actor Amanda Peet, who starred opposite Perry in the 2000 film The Whole Nine Yards.

As a favor to Peet, Perry agreed to coach Paulson before her Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip audition.

“He asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times,” Paulson recalled. “I did get the job. I absolutely credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that.”

Former co-stars Sarah Paulson and Mathew Perry. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Paying further tribute to Perry on The View, Paulson recalled how people sought to impress the late actor while in his presence.

“He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or you made him smile, you felt like you had really arrived,” she added. “I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple of times, and it made me feel really good. He is a wonderful guy.”

Paulson joins a long list of former co-stars who have remembered Perry following his death on Oct. 28 — which includes the likes of Selma Blair, Gwyneth Paltrow, Alyssa Milano, and his former Friends castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.