Following the much-anticipated Succession series finale, one of the show’s lead stars has announced the birth of their first child. On Monday, May 29, Sarah Snook (aka Siobhan “Shiv” Roy) took to Instagram to reveal that she has welcomed her first baby with her husband Dave Lawson, with a photograph of herself and the newborn watching Succession’s last-ever episode.

“It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me,” Snook wrote in a reflective caption. “The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges, and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful.”

Seemingly referring to her newborn, Snook concluded: “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Fans and celebrities were quick to congratulate the actor on Instagram, including The Originals star Phoebe Tonkin, who wrote: “Congratulations Sarah. (And a second congratulations on that little head too in frame too).”

As fans might recall, Snook publicly announced her pregnancy at Succession’s Season 4 premiere back in March, which she attended alongside her comedian husband Lawson. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the time, the actor revealed that she was pregnant while filming the drama’s final season, but her baby bump didn’t pose too much of a problem when it came to continuity. “I mean, you couldn't super tell,” she told the outlet. “Because it's not super big, at least at the moment.”

Snook and Lawson first started dating back in 2020 following a six-year friendship. “We’ve lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” the actor told Vogue in 2021. “We’ve just never been single at the same time.” The pair got engaged in October 2020, and married four months later in Brooklyn in February 2021.