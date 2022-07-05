This TikTok Trend Will Help You Be Kinder To Yourself, Says Scarlett Moffatt

It is hard to image that Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt’s life would be anything but what it is today: a huge success. But fame and celebrity hasn’t always been easy. In a new interview, the reality TV star and presenter opened up about the importance of body confidence, finally loving her body, and the TikTok trend that helped her be kinder to herself.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, the 31-year-old shared how she was happier now than she ever was before. “The thing with being body positive and having body confidence is just celebrating everybody’s body. I think sometimes people have this misconception that it’s like ‘fatties unite’. Genuinely, no matter what you look like, just celebrate you. As long as you are healthy, being yourself and you’re being nice to people, you do you. That’s the big thing that I want to get across.”

A specific TikTok trend, it turns our, was key in her journey. “There is a really good TikTok trend where you [share] a photo of your younger self and whenever I’m nasty to myself, I remember I’m talking to her,” she explained. “The thought of looking at a six-year-old and going: ‘You are this, you are that…’ It’s awful. Just have this mini you in your head and try to be nice to them. It always helps me.”

It’s not the first time the 31-year-old has promoted a positive TikTok trend. Back in March 2022, she shared a video of herself on the platform with no makeup on, saying: “This trend is so refreshing. We should try & love the skin we are in more.”

In 2020, Moffatt spoke to Grazia about the backlash she received after released a fitness DVD to promote her four-stone weight loss. “I was so naïve,” she said at the time, “I had no idea how damaging it would be for my mental health as well as other people’s.” She went on to detail how the trolling she received caused her to contact the Samaritans helpline for support. Moffatt is now an ambassador for the charity.

Aside from promoting body confidence and her important charity work, Moffatt and her partner Scott Dobby are working on a beautiful barn conversion, and documenting it via Instagram. Their home account @ourbonniebarn has 122k followers at the time of writing, and shows the property with panoramic countryside views.

In her first post on the account in December 2020, Moffatt wrote: “It may look like a mud pile right now but this is the view from our forever home. It makes me and @scottdobby so excited to know we’ve found the home we will make all of our memories in. If someone had told me 3 years ago I’d have found the love of my life and my forever home I’d have never believed them.”