After being on the receiving end of horrible trolling after her appearance on Sunday night's Love Island: Aftersun, Scarlett Moffatt took back to Twitter to prove that these disgusting comments are not only unnecessary, but extremely harmful too. Twitter can be a beautiful place, but it can also be toxic. Sadly, the 27-year-old TV presenter experienced the latter, and so expressed her disbelief and sadness in a series of tweets after the show aired, writing that she had been "crying [her] eyes out" after reading comments posted by trolls on her appearance during the show.

"I'm honestly ashamed of some people on here," she wrote. "Hard to pretend I'm ok and be a good role model to others about how it's okay to just [be] you when the comments from grown adults on here have resulted in me crying my eyes out! I hope you're very proud of yourselves."

She continued: "No wonder the amount of people including myself with social anxiety is increasing. [I] feel like I can't even film TV shows without hating the way I look [...] from constantly being attacked because of my size and appearance!" It's unbelievable that this type of trolling is still a huge problem. While blocking and ignoring these tweets is the first port of call, it doesn't stop the comments ingraining themselves into a victim's mind and it can be hard to brush them off.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scarlett decided to face the abuse head on to ensure that other victims of online abuse know to not let "other people stop you from doing what you love," and that "real beauty shines from within."

Thankfully support for Scarlett outweighed the negative comments, including heartfelt messages from celebrities such as Love Island's Iain Stirling and Olivia Buckland, Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, and BBC Radio 1 co-host Chris Stark:

Fans of the former Gogglebox star and I'm a Celeb winner were quick to come to her defence. Some brought similar comments to light, further highlighting the way Twitter can swing between "preaching mental health one minute and launching vile comments [...] the next".

Sadly, this isn't the first time that Scarlett has dealt with bullies, as she was subjected to years of torment as a child and was even allowed to leave school "early so [she] wouldn't get beaten up," the presenter revealed in a 2016 interview with The Sun.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"From aged 12 I just didn't like life. I didn't have the best time, really," she explained. "But if I hadn't had those experiences at school, then I probably wouldn't be here. If I had just tried to fit in, I wouldn't be the weirdo that I am now."

Preach it, Scarlett. As 2016 Love Island contestant Olivia Buckland wrote in a reply to Scarlett: "I know whatever is said doesn't change the way it's upset you. All I know is that you are better than words." I'm 100 percent with you, ladies.