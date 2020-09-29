A Spooky Halloween Mercury Retrograde Is On Its Way

As if the astrology of autumn 2020 wasn't chaotic enough as-is, Mercury retrograde fall 2020 begins on October 13. The planet of communication, thinking, and timing is squeezing in one final backspin before the year is up, and this time, it's throwing our deepest fears, feelings, and even our futures into the mix, too. Knowing how Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect your zodiac sign is a good idea — because if we can't stop it, the least we can do is be prepared, right?

The upcoming Mercury retrograde period spends most of its journey in the deep and mysterious water sign of Scorpio, which has the potential to heighten our emotional defensiveness and put a sharp edge on the way we communicate. Typical Mercury retrograde mishaps might make us feel paranoid and secretive, especially if we're forced to revisit personal issues that we'd tried to hide or cover up in the past. "Mercury is nicknamed ‘the trickster of the zodiac,’ and in Scorpio it seems like communication is coded and overly secretive," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. The retrograde will eventually spin Mercury back into Libra for its final few days, where it'll feel slightly less intense and give us one last chance to review the logistics and communication styles within our partnerships.

We're in for exactly three weeks of antics, as this Mercury retrograde ends on November 3 — otherwise known as election day in the US. Given that this transit is known for miscommunications and technical errors, astrologers are feeling uneasy about the timing of this particular backspin, especially given the importance of the 2020 presidential election. To avoid any Mercury retrograde issues getting in the way of making your voice heard during this significant moment in history, be sure to triple-check sources for voting information before sharing, make a voting plan and stick to it, and try to vote early and avoid cutting anything too close, if you can.

Ready or not, off we go! Check out how Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you owe someone money or a promise that you haven't kept, don't be surprised if they show up with receipts looking for what was agreed upon. Don't ignore what you know needs your attention, even if it resides beneath the surface, hidden from view. It feels vulnerable to acknowledge your debts, but you'll feel so much lighter, more free, and less stressed out once they're dealt with.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If there are secrets or scandals hiding within your closest partnerships, prepare yourself for the possibility that they could come to the surface — but don't fear it. Being honest and keeping your communication as clear, concise, and logical as possible can help you diffuse the drama and come to a constructive conclusion. Just beware of exes resurfacing and looking for a second chance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Trying to manage your schedule and keep your daily routine organized will prove to be an uphill battle during your ruling planet's backspin, Gemini, so don't stress yourself out trying. Be your ever-adaptable self and embrace a more go-with-the-flow attitude when it comes to plans and timing. In fact, it's a good time to clear as much excess crap from your calendar as you can and make some time for physical rest and wellness breaks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Now isn't a great time to start something new, if you can help it — and that includes jobs, passion projects, and romantic relationships, Cancer. It's likely that post-retrograde, you'll see some holes in the plan that weren't obvious to you before. While a fling or a new hobby might be a fun dopamine booster, don't put too much pressure on yourself to make that joy last if it starts to fade come November. Some things are meant to be fleeting.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This retrograde is a deep and personal one for you, Leo, as it's trudging up a lot of heavy stuff from your past or family life that's asking to be looked at in a new light. Instead of trying to bury these pieces of yourself, as you have before, call on your lion-like courage and start untangling them so you can come out the other side of this retrograde standing on a more solid (and honest) foundation.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Because Mercury is your ruling planet, its retrogrades are always a headache-inducer for you — and this time around, you'll want to be particularly careful with your words, as well as the way you interpret others'. It'll be all too easy to misunderstand someone's intent or say the wrong thing yourself, so be sure to slow down and be extra cautious about listening and speaking. And stay far away from gossip, Virgo, even if it's tempting.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

I know it's your birthday season, Libra, but because this retrograde has the potential to cloud your judgment when it comes to what you value and how you want to spend your money, it's best to avoid any luxury or last-minute purchases — even if sounds like fun at the time. A celebratory treat is fine, but if it's expensive, unnecessary, or tech-related, wait until the retrograde ends to splurge to ensure you still feel the same way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With Mercury retrograde spending most of its time in your sign, Scorpio, expect to feel confused and unable to trust your judgment the way you normally would. Your intuitive nature is clouded, and you may feel a little more vulnerable and less in control of the way you present yourself and express your feelings. Instead of trying to overpower the cosmos, use this as a time to slow down, and refine your plans and your path.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It'll be even harder than usual to express your subconscious feelings, or even access them during this confusion-filled retrograde — so slowing down when it comes to socializing and grinding at work is a good idea. Past secrets and even hopes may come bubbling up to the surface of your consciousness now, and you'll want to make sure you give yourself the spiritual space and focus you need to deal with them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The best way to avoid drama during this retrograde, Cap, is to mind your own business and try to steer clear of gossip or fights with friends. People in your social crew may be nursing old wounds and bringing up past issues, and while you may be forced to own up to your part of those, take extra care to keep other people's names out of your mouth — and other people's opinions out of your head.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your work life is likely to feel messy under Mercury's shadow, so don't be surprised to see deadlines missed, e-mails lost, and maybe even some egos bruised. Instead of trying to counter the confusion by talking a big game, take a beat before making a final decision about anything relating to your career and use this time to review your professional path to ensure you're headed in a direction that feels true to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's really easy to get swept away in a sea of other people's opinions under this transit, Pisces, but the best thing you can do is plant your feet on the ground and stay put. Don't let your imagination take over your logical brain, and put your lofty dreams or changes of heart on pause for the time being, as they may not represent your worldview the way you think they do. Write down your feelings and look deeper post-retrograde.