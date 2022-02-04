Celebrity

The Most Impactful Quotes From Halle Berry, Regina Hall & More Black Women In Hollywood

The latest Soul of a Nation special celebrates trailblazing Black women in the industry.

In a new documentary, Halle Berry opened up about her experience as a Black woman in Hollywood. Phot...
By Grace Wehniainen

In a Feb. 3 special now streaming on Hulu, some of Hollywood’s most beloved actors gathered to share their insights as Black women in the industry — from Halle Berry’s historic Oscar to Debbie Allen’s game-changing work on and off-screen. Here are their most memorable quotes from Soul of a Nation’s Screen Queens Rising special.

While reflecting on her acting career, Tessa Thompson pointed to a “surreal” moment at a recent luncheon, when Halle Berry addressed her, Ruth Negga, and Jennifer Hudson from stage. “There was this real sense of us being linked,” Thompson recalled. “That we were always linked.”

