Secret Lives Star Jennifer Affleck Responds To Pregnancy Criticism

The first big twist of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 is here, even before its spring premiere date. Stars Zac and Jennifer Affleck are expecting their third child. The couple announced Jennifer’s pregnancy in a People spread on Feb. 11, sharing that 19-month-old Lucas and 3-year-old Nora are “beyond excited” about their new sibling.

The Baby Surprise

“I was a few days late, and while it was a surprise, we both had a feeling there was another baby waiting for us,” Jennifer told People. “We were very excited, there were a lot of emotions after a very crazy year!”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans were shocked, too. When People posted the story on social media, backlash rolled in. Many were confused or concerned because the Afflecks’ marriage appeared to be on the rocks in Season 1. (At one point, Zac told Jennifer was “done” after she and the #MomTok gang went to a Chippendales show in Las Vegas.) Many fans reacted negatively to the Afflecks’ pregnancy update, writing things like, “Babies don’t fix things…”

Jennifer saw the backlash and re-shared multiple supportive messages in her Instagram stories while responding to the critics. “We may not be perfect, but that’s the beauty of it all,” she wrote. “We’re here to learn and grow together. Feeling grateful for the journey and everything the show has taught us in our marriage.”

To Be Continued… In Season 2

Though Season 1 saw Zac and Jennifer consider a move to New York, the couple did sign on for the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. In another of her Instagram stories, Jennifer wrote that she’s “looking forward to sharing [their] journey.” She added, “We’re not perfect, and you’ll witness our mistakes along the way, but that’s essential to see—whether on social media or reality TV.”

Jennifer shared how difficult this past year has been in her interview with People. “Season 1 took a toll, not only on my marriage but also on my mental health,” she said. “There were many dark days. There’s so much more to our story than people realize.”

The busy mom noted that both filming the show and being pregnant have been draining, especially amid the family’s newfound notoriety. “After dealing with the backlash from Season 1 and stepping into Season 2 with a lot of baggage, this pregnancy has been the toughest,” she said.

Season 2 is set to arrive this spring, and then based on one of Jennifer’s Instagram hashtags, Baby Affleck will join the family this summer.